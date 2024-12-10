Who I Think Should Win The Voice Season 26 Based On The Finale Performances

Spoiler alert! This story discusses The Voice Season 26 performance finale that aired December 9. You can stream the episode with a Peacock subscription , or tune into NBC at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, December 10, for a recap of the Top 5 performances ahead of the two-hour finale.

The Voice Season 26 is officially in America’s hands. The top 5 artists who were voted through from last week’s Semifinals performed on Monday’s live finale in hopes of hearing their name called when this season wraps on the 2024 TV schedule . Rookie coach Michael Bublé had two singers remaining, while one artist apiece for Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani took the stage on December 9 for two songs — one up-tempo and one ballad. Viewers were treated to a night of good music, but which contestant did enough to take home the big prize ?

Each of the five finalists had all four of The Voice coaches fighting for them in the Blind Auditions, guaranteeing that we’ll see another Four-Chair Turn winner in Season 26. Strangely, however, there were no country artists in the finale . America’s got a tough decision to make, so let’s take a look at how Monday played out before I share my pick for who should win based on the finale performances. (Artists are listed in order of their first appearance.)

(Image credit: NBC)

Danny Joseph (Team Reba)

After winning the Instant Save in the Semifinals, Reba McEntire’s rocker Danny Joseph said he had nothing to lose going into the finale. He kicked off the show with Luke Combs’ "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," which was the high-energy note we needed. He got to show off his guitar skills and signature growl later in the night with “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse. He had a good night, but was it enough to earn America’s vote?

(Image credit: NBC)

Jeremy Beloate (Team Snoop)

I hope Broadway casting directors watch The Voice, because Jeremy Beloate seems destined for the Great White Way. He showed off his strong crooner skills first with “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” and oh my gosh, I forgot he has that gorgeous falsetto to pull out whenever he needs it. His coach Snoop Dogg was in tears , and Beloate brought the same emotion to Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” where his clear, bold voice boomed out to potential voters.

(Image credit: NBC)

Shye (Team Michael)

I love Joan Osborne’s “One of Us,” but I found it a strange choice for an up-tempo finale song. Shye has been a powerhouse for Michael Bublé this season, though, so I wasn’t too mad at it. I have loved watching the 18-year-old singer grow and find her confidence on The Voice, and knowing her journey made her second performance — “Falling” by Harry Styles — the perfect way to close out the episode. Bublé and Snoop Dogg have apparently already been talking about her future after the show, and Coach Snoop said he can’t wait until she makes an album, “hopefully with my record label.” Girl, get that in writing!

(Image credit: NBC)

Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen)

Gwen Stefani boasted the youngest remaining member of Season 26 in 16-year-old Sydney Sterlace, who sang one of the night’s only songs from this decade with Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” Her voice is beautiful, with a subtle vibrato that she doesn’t overuse, but I felt this was more of a showcase of the kind of album she could make than a finale performance. She followed that up with “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, which gave Grey’s Anatomy fans everywhere PTSD but elicited sweet words from Reba McEntire about being a good role model for her sisters and other young women.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sofronio Vasquez (Team Michael)

All four coaches were on their feet after Sofronio Vasquez put his own spin on Sia’s “Unstoppable.” Michael Bublé said he wanted it to feel like a fight song, and it definitely did, which was exactly what you should do in the finals. Vasquez has an effortless tone, and he really showed off some amazing runs. His second song gave us more of that fight, as he performed “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. The artist was so emotional he could barely sing the last line of the song, and it’s safe to say the people in that studio weren’t the only ones to get choked up.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

Who Do I Think Should Win The Voice Season 26? Sofronio Vasquez

Based on tonight’s performances, Michael Bublé’s team member Sofronio Vasquez showed a sense of urgency in both of his performances that really made it feel like he wanted it. He’s been consistent all season, even getting a shoe thrown at him by Jennifer Hudson (the highest of compliments). The writing may have been on the wall way back in the Blind Auditions when Bublé told him:

This show was named after you, The Voice.

Reba McEntire told Gwen Stefani then that Michael Bublé might have just won the show when Sofronio Vasquez chose to join his team. I certainly think he should. I have to admit, though, Shye nearly swayed me with her show closer, but really, it sounds like Snoop Dogg wants to work with her, so I hope the teen takes that opportunity and runs with it.

Either way, I'm thinking Michael Bublé might notch a rookie season victory, and if one of his artists is able to pull it off, he'll be just the fourth new coach of The Voice to win on their first attempt, along with Niall Horan, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. That doesn't include Adam Levine, who won the first overall season of the show, but Bublé will get to see the Maroon 5 singer's coaching style up close and personal when The Voice Season 27 hits the 2025 TV schedule .