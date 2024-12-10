'I Was Very Nervous The First Week.' Selena Gomez Was Asked About Starring In Only Murders With Icons Steve Martin And Martin Short, And Her Answer Was Lovely (And Surprising)
Awwww! But, also, WOW!
There are several reasons why fans have adored the hit mystery comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building for four seasons now. From the surprising murders in each season and their fabulous conclusions, to everything from the laughs delivered, more deeply felt emotional moments, and sweet rumors about Martin Short and Meryl Streep dating off-screen, pretty much everyone who watches becomes a devotee. And, one of the major factors that have led to so much adoration of one of the funniest shows on Hulu is due to the trio at the center, as portrayed by Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin. However, Gomez recently opened up about being “nervous” when first starring in the series.
What Did Selena Gomez Say About Being Nervous When Starting Only Murders In The Building With Steve Martin And Martin Short?
It can be incredibly difficult to imagine someone who’s been famous for basically half of their life, like Wizards of Waverly Place alum Selena Gomez has been, as getting nervous when meeting or working with other big celebs. This is particularly true because many Only Murders in the Building fans would agree that the delightful trio of Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin is what really makes the action on the beloved mystery sing every season.
Their chemistry in front of and away from the camera is off the charts, and goes way beyond what anyone could have expected when first hearing that they were going to star in the show together. Well, Gomez was recently asked on The Jess Cagle Show about how long it took to bond with long-time friends/professional collaborators Short and Martin, and her answer was a lovely surprise:
Awwwww! I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that the two comedy legends were so open, inviting and friendly with Gomez during that very first week on the series, but this showing of support has actually put a crack in my long-standing Grinch-dom. I almost teared up a bit, you guys!
While the Emilia Pérez star admitted previously that she was “honored” to work with the duo, it does make sense that she would have at least a few butterflies at the notion of working on such an original type of project while doing it with such major stars and talents as Short and Martin. And, Short did reveal a while ago that he wasn’t 100% sure about working with the “Love On” singer, because he was a bit afraid she’d be a “pop princess nightmare.”
Luckily those fears were immediately dispelled, and the three-way friendship we now see was born. When asked about working on her wild new Netflix musical while juggling duties on OMITB, Gomez continued:
Again…AWWWWW! I know fans everywhere are glad they get to continue into Season 5, so this heartwarming friendship party doesn’t have to stop any time soon.
