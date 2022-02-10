Suicide Squad’s Will Smith Breaks Silence On The Ayer Cut, And Whether It’s A Good Idea

Since even before we actually got the “Snyder Cut” there has been a second fan movement surrounding another DC movie project, David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Like Justice League, it was another film that had a complicated road to the screen, and the final product was, by most accounts, not the movie that the director set out to make. Many would like to see that movie, and Will Smith it seems, is one of them.

Speaking with Variety at the premiere of Peacock’s Bel-Air, produced by Will Smith, the man who played Deadshot in Suicide Squad was asked his thoughts on a potential Ayer Cut. And Smith says he would love to see it because a great deal of what was shot didn’t make it into the final film. In his words,

There's a whole lot that stayed on the floor for Suicide Squad. I'm into it. I'd love to see it. I love that world. I love what was created in both versions. I absolutely would love to.

Will Smith isn’t looking to completely trash the version of Suicide Squad that we got, he says he loves that movie too, but he would certainly be into seeing an Ayer Cut if such a thing were ever to see the light of day. Jared Leto has also voiced support for the idea. Ray Fisher, whose character benefited greatly from Zack Snyder’s Justice League has as well.

How likely something like that truly is, however, remains to be seen. While there are certainly a lot of people who are passionate about the Ayer Cut, that crowd doesn’t seem quite as big (or at least not as loud) as those who spent years pushing for the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

And while David Ayer himself has certainly shown thanks for those who have asked to see his version of the film, and would clearly s upport finishing his product , he doesn’t seem quite as personally driven . Zack Snyder did a lot of self promotion and releasing of images and other things that allowed the Snyder Cut movement to remain energized over a long period. Ayer hasn’t entirely gone silent on Suicide Squad, occasionally speaking on Twitter about how his movie would have been different, but not to the degree that Snyder did.

Even if you don’t feel passionately about the Ayer Cut, it’s still something that would be interesting to see. And considering that it likely wouldn’t turn out to be a four-hour miniseries in movie form, it would be a more intriguing exercise as it would be easier to compare the films directly.