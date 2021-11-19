What Does Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto Think About Releasing The Ayer Cut? Here’s The Latest

The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll for years, but the franchise had a somewhat shaky start. A number of early projects failed to resonate with audiences, including David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The filmmaker has been open about how the studio interfered with his vision, leading to fans hoping Warner Bros. would release the Ayer Cut. But what does Joker actor Jared Leto think about this campaign? Here’s the latest.

Jared Leto’s casting as Joker in Suicide Squad helped to increase anticipation for the blockbuster ahead of its release, partly thanks to wild stories about his behavior on set . But much of his footage was ultimately left on the cutting room floor, with David Ayer occasionally sharing brief glimpses. The Oscar-winning actor was recently asked if he supported calls for the Ayer Cut, saying:

Absolutely. Why not? Why wouldn't they? That's what streaming's for, right?

And just like that, a big name has thrown their support behind Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut. While it doesn’t seem like Warner Bros. has any plans to re-release that infamous blockbuster, Jared Leto's comments are sure to turn a few heads. Could we be in for another Justice League situation?

Jared Leto’s comments to Variety are sure to delight the fans that have been actively calling for the Ayer cut to finally see the light of day. He recently reprised his role as the Clown Prince of Crime in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, participating in the brief reshoots necessary to bring the Knightmare sequence to life. So clearly he’s got a continued interest in the role.

This campaign began shortly after Warner Bros. revealed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was becoming a reality. The studio has denied any plans for Suicide Squad to get the same treatment, but that’s never stopped the fandom from holding out hope. After all, the Snyder Cut seemed like more of a pipe dream in the beginning.

What Happened To Suicide Squad’s Theatrical Cut?

Anticipation for Suicide Squad was sky high, thanks to a stellar cast and explosive first trailer set to the tune of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” When the theatrical cut failed to live up to its potential, director David Ayer began sharing his experience on set. And specifically, the studio interference that resulted in his vision being altered.

For example, David Ayer has been clear that his Suicide Squad would have been much darker, before the studio pushed for more comedy after the success of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. As a result, we got the somewhat disjointed theatrical cut… and not much Joker. The Bright filmmaker went so far as to say Harley Quinn’s story was “eviscerated” , especially when it came to Jared Leto’s Joker. Considering how many stories from the set revolved around Leto’s commitment to the role, this was definitely a surprise.