After Firing, X-Men ‘97 Creator Breaks Silence To Address Devastating Episode 5
X-Men '97's latest episode featured some horrifying deaths, and now the fired creator has broken his silence on the show.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of X-Men '97, titled "Remember It."
Marvel is consistently putting out new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Hardcore fans who have spent years watching Marvel movies in order were hyped about the animated series X-Men '97, which followed up on the beloved '90s animated series. Critics are raving about the new X-Men show as are fans. And after the devastating events of Episode 5, fired creator Beau DeMayo has broken his silence to address what happened to our beloved mutants.
Beau DeMayo was fired shortly before X-Men '97 premiered for fans, the circumstances of which are still largely a mystery. He's been largely off of social media, but posted on Twitter after seeing how fans responded to the events of Episode 5, which seemingly killed off both Gambit and Magneto. Some of his long response reads:
It sounds like DeMayo's plans for X-Men '97 were very much tied into the events of Episode 5, which devastated fans. Indeed, none of us could have expected the trip to Genosha to include so many character deaths, particularly from the main cast like Gambit and Magneto. And all of that was part of the story he wanted to tell, reflecting on outsiders who grew up in the '90s.
Later in that same tweet, Beau DeMayo addressed the handling of fan favorite character Gambit in the animated series. He seemingly made him as likable as possible in X-Men '97's first episodes, before taking him away from Rogue and the fans. What's more, the attack on Genosha is tied together with contemporary events like the Pulse Massacre. As he explained:
After learning about DeMayo's connection with Pulse Nightclub, it puts the entire episode into a new perspective. Throughout "Remember It" fans are treated to glimpses of a number of beloved characters from X-Men lore. Each of them use their abilities freely, offering the audience (and Rogue) a look at an idealistic future for mutants. Needing and thriving in that safe space is something that many LBGTQ+ folks have felt firsthand in bars like Pulse.
Beau DeMayo connected the real world with the events of X-Men '97 further, offering:
With all this in mind, it should be fascinating to see where the final episodes of X-Men '97 take its beloved cast of characters. The series has taken bold narrative swings, some of which were straight out of the comics. In just a few episodes we saw Jean Grey's clone revealed, Magneto and Rogue's romantic relationship revealed, and (of course) Storm losing her powers. One thing is clear: I'll be tuning in.
X-Men '97 airs new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
