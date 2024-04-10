X-Men '97 Viewers Are Devastated After All That Death And Destruction, But I'm Optimistic Those Changes Aren't Permanent

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the X-Men '97 episode "Remember It." Read at your own risk!

I didn't expect to be emotional when using my Disney+ subscription to watch the latest installment of X-Men '97, but here we are. The series has everyone from critics to LeBron James talking about it, and more people might be doing the same after learning about the devastating developments in "Remember It." It's a really heavy episode that fans are devastated over. However, I'm optimistic that some of the more upsetting developments aren't permanent.

This new chapter of the show is a reminder of why critics raved about X-Men '97. And my ultimate hope is that the show comes out on the other side of this devastating story with a more satisfying end to the overall adventure. Up until this point, many thought the jaw-dropping moments in the first two episodes were great. Turns out that might've only been the tip of the iceberg.

"Remember It" Featured Heartbreak, Big Deaths, And A Lot More

The series' creative team decided to throw every devastating development that they could at fans with this episode. I mean, it certainly left me feeling like I had a hole in the pit of my stomach. Those who tuned in saw Jean Grey catch Cyclops in a romantic kiss with (her clone) Madelyn Pryor in the astral plane. Not only that, but Jean kissed Wolverine, and Rogue broke up with Gambit to join Magneto as co-ruler of the mutant nation of Genosha.

And, if heartbreak wasn't enough, the newly recognized mutant-inhabited island was struck by a surprise assault by Sentinel forces, which resulted in the deaths of countless lives, most notably Magneto and Gambit. It was simultaneously emotional, shocking and upsetting, to say the least. And, while I'm still feeling sick about it, there's still a key reason why I feel hopeful that at least some of what we saw will be retconned somewhere down the line.

Why I'm Optimistic That Most Of These Changes Won't Be Permanent

Just before all of the chaos and destruction on Genosha, viewers are given some reason to feel good about the chances of these deaths not being permanent. Madelyne Pryor is briefly visited by the mutant Cable, who tries to evacuate the island before the surprise attack. Pryor is confused at first but quickly realizes the mutant is actually the adult version of her son with Cyclops, Nathan Summers.

X-Men ’97 Composers Talk Putting Their Own Spin On The Original Animated Series’ Theme Song, Why It Would Have Been ‘A Little Sad’ If The Music Hadn’t Been Available (Image credit: Disney+) The composers spoke to CinemaBlend.

Those who are familiar with X-Men comics or at the very least, have seen Deadpool 2 probably already know Cable's deal. He's from a war-torn future and often makes trips back to the past to try and prevent the violent and chaotic reality that he's from. We here at CinemaBlend have wanted to see Cable's dystopic future explored, and it's possible that '97 could grant us that wish.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given how Nathan's birth is at the center of Cyclops' love triangle with Jean and Madelyn, and Cable appeared right before the destruction of Genosha, I think it's fair to assume that we'll see him return and try to set everything right by altering some key events of the past. In doing so, he may be able to ensure that Gambit is still around to make beignets at the mansion and that Magneto is still exists to lead Charles Xavier's famous band of mutants.

Whether or not he'll be able to erase the complicated mess of Scott's marital troubles with Jean is a different story. Mr. Sinister's kidnapping and cloning of Jean did a number on her, and she even kissed Wolverine before finding out Scott was also secretly smooching Madelyn. Should he return, Cable would pick an awkward time to get to know his father, especially if he's looking to make amends with Jean. That may not be fixable but, with any luck, the deaths of Magneto and Gambit are!

New episodes of X-Men '97 hit Disney+ on Wednesdays as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Here's hoping some other iconic '90s Marvel shows get the same treatment as this animated series, because it's quickly shaping up to be the best Marvel series that's dropped in a while.