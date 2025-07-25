‘It’s Not Something We Did Lightly’: Thunderbolts* Director Finally Responds To The Backlash Over Taskmaster Twist
"It's a hard thing to do."
SPOILERS are ahead for Thunderbolts*.
While Thunderbolts* is already going down in history as one of the best new Marvel movies in recent years, a lot of fans have been talking about one twist that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. After Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster was marketed to be part of the movie’s core team, she was killed off in the first scene we saw her in. Now, director Jake Schreier has shared his take on her fate in the film.
During a new interview, the Thunderbolts* director was asked about if there was ever a version of the movie where Taskmaster stuck around longer than she does in the final version. Here’s how he responded to Variety:
Yes, Kurylenko previously shared earlier this month that in a previous version of the Thunderbolts* script, Taskmaster was there through to the end, along with noting that “it’s a pity” that the character had to meet her end so soon in the 2025 movie release. Schreier is very aware that some fans were not happy about the choice, especially considering, as CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes has pointed out, there was “ultimately no stakes behind her death.”
It's perhaps even more of a sad twist because Thunderbolts* ended up being named the New Avengers at the end of the movie, and are set to join the main superhero team in the upcoming Avengers films. As the director continued to Variety:
While revising the script, Jake Schreier noted that they felt like someone needed to die given each of them are contract killers, and the decision was made for it to be Taskmaster. It was a twist that some people saw coming after the Thunderbolts* Super Bowl trailer and after she was left out of some toy product lines. The director also said this:
Clearly it wasn’t an easy decision to make for Jake Schreier, but the filmmaker has to stand by it. It sadly means Taskmaster won’t be part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast alongside the other cast members from Thunderbolts*, but we are in the Multiverse Saga, so it’s always possible another version of the character could pop up – though it does feel unlikely.
Following the release of Thunderbolts* in May, the next Marvel movie is here this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Jake Schreier has also been tapped to direct MCU’s first X-Men movie.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
