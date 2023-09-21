No One Will Save You Director Praises Kaitlyn Dever's Performance In The Horror Flick

Two of my favorite premises in horror movies , aliens & home invasions, are about to come together like chocolate and peanut butter in the upcoming flick No One Will Save You. These fearsome scenarios are skillfully intertwined as actress Kaitlyn Dever takes on the daunting task of defending herself against relentless extraterrestrial intruders. In a recent interview, the film's director praised the Justified alum’s performance, and based on the terrifying trailer , it’s shaping up to be one of the most terrifying cinematic experiences of the 2023 movie schedule .

Brian Duffield sat down to chat with ComicBook.com , praising the film's star and her exceptional dedication to her role. When asked about his top priorities while bringing this chilling story to life, the filmmaker’s admiration for the Booksmart star was unmistakable. He said:

To never lose sight of Kaitlyn Dever. I mean, really, it's so funny how, not how easy that can be, but it's like when you have so many stunts and gizmos and CG and all these different things. I remember, I think Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings, it was like 'every third shot in the battle scene had to have one of our leads of the movie.' And I remembered that.

But what truly stood out to the Underwater writer was Dever's physical commitment to the role, something she hadn't encountered before. Duffield explained:

She knew what she was signing up for and I was so excited. I don't think she'd ever done a thing where she was getting pulled on wires and running, and I told her beforehand, 'It's going to be a lot of Tom-Cruising.' And she was like, 'Oh, I run.' And then a couple days in she was like, 'I'm tired. I've run a lot,' but was also, 'I've run a lot!

Clearly, Dever relished the opportunity to engage in “Tom-Cruising” it. Turning Tom Cruise’s ridiculous stunt antics into a verb is the best, and I’m here for it.

No One Will Save You finds Kaitlyn Dever's character, Brynn, seemingly tucked away in a serene and remote setting. But as the recently dropped trailer from 20th Century Studios reveals, this tranquility is short-lived when those enigmatic extraterrestrials make their dramatic entrance, plunging everything into absolute chaos as they relentlessly chase their quarry. It's hard not to draw parallels with another streaming sensation, the critically acclaimed Predator prequel, Prey, and it's safe to say we're in for a spiritual successor that's poised to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Early critical response to the upcoming horror movie –which will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription –has been overwhelmingly positive.