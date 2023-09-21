No One Will Save You Director Praises Kaitlyn Dever's Performance In The Horror Flick
This is shaping up to be a spooky season must-watch!
Two of my favorite premises in horror movies, aliens & home invasions, are about to come together like chocolate and peanut butter in the upcoming flick No One Will Save You. These fearsome scenarios are skillfully intertwined as actress Kaitlyn Dever takes on the daunting task of defending herself against relentless extraterrestrial intruders. In a recent interview, the film's director praised the Justified alum’s performance, and based on the terrifying trailer, it’s shaping up to be one of the most terrifying cinematic experiences of the 2023 movie schedule.
Brian Duffield sat down to chat with ComicBook.com, praising the film's star and her exceptional dedication to her role. When asked about his top priorities while bringing this chilling story to life, the filmmaker’s admiration for the Booksmart star was unmistakable. He said:
But what truly stood out to the Underwater writer was Dever's physical commitment to the role, something she hadn't encountered before. Duffield explained:
Clearly, Dever relished the opportunity to engage in “Tom-Cruising” it. Turning Tom Cruise’s ridiculous stunt antics into a verb is the best, and I’m here for it.
No One Will Save You finds Kaitlyn Dever's character, Brynn, seemingly tucked away in a serene and remote setting. But as the recently dropped trailer from 20th Century Studios reveals, this tranquility is short-lived when those enigmatic extraterrestrials make their dramatic entrance, plunging everything into absolute chaos as they relentlessly chase their quarry. It's hard not to draw parallels with another streaming sensation, the critically acclaimed Predator prequel, Prey, and it's safe to say we're in for a spiritual successor that's poised to keep us on the edge of our seats.
Early critical response to the upcoming horror movie–which will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription–has been overwhelmingly positive.
As No One Will Save You gears up for its release on Friday, September 22, you'll have ample time to dive into this chilling flick and experience Kaitlyn Dever’s powerhouse performance before Halloween if it sounds like it will strike your fancy. And while you're browsing, don't forget to explore the array of other exciting content coming soon to Hulu.
