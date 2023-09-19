No One Will Save You Has Screened, See What Critics Are Saying About The Hulu Horror Starring Kaitlyn Dever

October is nearly here, and that means that theaters have already begun offering some spooky options for its thrill-seeking, Halloween-loving audiences. That doesn’t mean you can’t experience the scares from the (dis)comfort of your own home, though. In fact, that’s probably the perfect setting for Hulu’s No One Will Save You, as it combines home invasion with alien invasion . Critics have had the chance to see the upcoming horror movie before it becomes available to those with a Hulu subscription on September 22, and it sounds like a promising option, despite its bleak title.

No One Will Save You stars Kaitlyn Dever — known for popular series like Justified, Last Man Standing and Dopesick — as Brynn Adams, who lives in solitude when she apparently gets the visit from some unwelcome extraterrestrial guests. Many of those who saw an early screening of the upcoming Hulu movie say the less you know about No One Will Save You going in, the better, so we’ll be sure to keep it spoiler-free as we take a look the first reactions.

Ethan Anderton of SlashFilm calls the movie not just one of the scariest offerings of the season but one of the best movies of the year overall, writing on X:

#NoOneWillSaveYou isn't just a phenomenal alien invasion movie, it's one of the best movies of the year. Period. Endlessly suspenseful, thrilling, and meticulously crafted. Kaitlyn Dever has never been better. I will now always be excited for a @BrianDuffield movie.

This is director Brian Suffield’s second directorial effort, following the 2020 dark comedy-horror Spontaneous, and Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweets that this is another winner. Kaitlyn Dever, as well, earns praise for an “especially demanding role.

#NoOneWillSaveYou marks another winner for Brian Duffield! A clever and very well-executed spin on the alien invasion scenario with a powerhouse performance from Kaitlyn Dever in an especially demanding role. No surprise that two filmmaking favorites deliver big together.

Brian Davids of THR agrees that Brian Duffield and Kaitlyn Dever both deliver, with themes that go even deeper than its alien- and home-invasion stories, tweeting:

#NoOneWillSaveYou is a stellar sophomore effort from filmmaker Brian Duffield. The film takes the high concept of an alien home invasion and turns it into a more profound story about self-forgiveness and compassion. Kaitlyn Dever is sublime.Seek it out this weekend on Hulu.

Peter Atencio is one of several who recommend that viewers turn the volume way up for No One Will Save You to ensure the best home viewing experience. Atencio writes :

No One Will Save You rules, make sure you turn it up LOUD and turn your lights OFF, you are in for a thrilling time on Friday night Hulu. Good job everybody!

Josh Weiss calls the movie a “one-woman War of the Worlds,” and like many others, he praises the star, saying that Kaitlyn Dever has contributed to a movie we’ll be talking about for years to come. Weiss says:

.@BrianDuffield's #NoOneWillSaveYou marries The Twilight Zone and Nope to great effect. Kaitlyn Dever excels in a One-Woman War of the Worlds that is creative, atmospheric, immersive, and totally creepy. Audiences will be talking about it for years.

Drew Taylor of The Wrap is in agreement with his fellow critics and says don't wait until Halloween to catch this one. In fact, Taylor suggests watching as soon as it's released, and then going back for a repeat viewing. In his words:

Also! #NoOneWillSaveYou totally rules. The less you know going in the better, but @BrianDuffield has crafted an elegant, satisfying, emotional and scary rollercoaster ride full of existential dread and extraterrestrial terror. Watch it this week and save round 2 for Halloween. 👽