No One Will Save You Has Screened, See What Critics Are Saying About The Hulu Horror Starring Kaitlyn Dever

By Heidi Venable
published

Should you add this one to your watch list?

Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You.
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

October is nearly here, and that means that theaters have already begun offering some spooky options for its thrill-seeking, Halloween-loving audiences. That doesn’t mean you can’t experience the scares from the (dis)comfort of your own home, though. In fact, that’s probably the perfect setting for Hulu’s No One Will Save You, as it combines home invasion with alien invasion. Critics have had the chance to see the upcoming horror movie before it becomes available to those with a Hulu subscription on September 22, and it sounds like a promising option, despite its bleak title.

No One Will Save You stars Kaitlyn Dever — known for popular series like Justified, Last Man Standing and Dopesick — as Brynn Adams, who lives in solitude when she apparently gets the visit from some unwelcome extraterrestrial guests. Many of those who saw an early screening of the upcoming Hulu movie say the less you know about No One Will Save You going in, the better, so we’ll be sure to keep it spoiler-free as we take a look the first reactions.

Ethan Anderton of SlashFilm calls the movie not just one of the scariest offerings of the season but one of the best movies of the year overall, writing on X:

This is director Brian Suffield’s second directorial effort, following the 2020 dark comedy-horror Spontaneous, and Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweets that this is another winner. Kaitlyn Dever, as well, earns praise for an “especially demanding role. 

Brian Davids of THR agrees that Brian Duffield and Kaitlyn Dever both deliver, with themes that go even deeper than its alien- and home-invasion stories, tweeting: 

Peter Atencio is one of several who recommend that viewers turn the volume way up for No One Will Save You to ensure the best home viewing experience. Atencio writes

No One Will Save You rules, make sure you turn it up LOUD and turn your lights OFF, you are in for a thrilling time on Friday night Hulu. Good job everybody!

Josh Weiss calls the movie a “one-woman War of the Worlds,” and like many others, he praises the star, saying that Kaitlyn Dever has contributed to a movie we’ll be talking about for years to come. Weiss says: 

Drew Taylor of The Wrap is in agreement with his fellow critics and says don't wait until Halloween to catch this one. In fact, Taylor suggests watching as soon as it's released, and then going back for a repeat viewing. In his words:

Those who saw an early screening of No One Will Save You seem pretty enthused about the Hulu horror, and with a release date of Friday, September 22, you’ll have plenty of time to check this one out before Halloween, if it sounds like something you might enjoy from the streamer. While you’re there, be sure to check out everything else that’s new and coming soon to Hulu.

