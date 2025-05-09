Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Hinted At Major Drama In The Season 1 Finale, And I Can't Wait To See How It Plays Out

News
By published

I have a hunch this is going to be big.

Georgie and Mandy sharing a tender moment
(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Warning! The following contains potential spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 finale. Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk if you haven't watched the preview for the next episode!

I've spent the entirety of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage thus far highlighting all the issues in their marriage. Just when I think the title couple are about to take steps toward splitting, they figure out their problems. You think I'd learn my lesson by now, but a preview for the season finale has me ringing the bell once again that this could really be the beginning of the end for Georgie and Mandy.

The CBS series is closing out its time on the spring 2025 TV schedule with a two-part season finale, and the latest promo teases some real drama being set up for the big finish. Take a look below, and see Mandy get some facetime in with her new boss at the TV station:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage 1x21 "Guilt Boots" / 1x22 "Big Decisions" Promo (HD) Season Finale - YouTube Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage 1x21
Watch On

The tension feels so thick I could cut it with a knife! I'd much rather watch it, though. Seeing as we still have days to go before this big event, let's speculate on this particular moment between Mandy and her boss, and how that's going to go down in the Season 1 finale.

Mandy Shares An Interesting Moment With Her New Boss, And I'm Worried About How It'll Play Out

We already knew that Christopher Gorham would be stirring up trouble as Mandy's new boss and former ex-boyfriend Scott, but it looks like Mandy has a part to play as well. Her acknowleding she has yet to tell Georgie about her past with Scott sounds like a big deal.

CBS Has Mildly Spoiled How This Plays Out Already, But There's Some Important Missing Context

For those wondering if Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage ends on a cliffhanger, wonder no longer. The synopsis for "Big Decisions" is already out there, and we won't have to wait long to see what Georgie thinks when he learns the secret about Mandy's new boss. Read it below:

Tensions rise when Georgie finds out the truth about Mandy’s boss, and Georgie does all he can to buy the tire store before Jim sells it.

Put the shocking news about Jim selling the tire shop aside, even though I've theorized a falling out between Georgie and his father-in-law could play a part in his eventual marriage collapse. The important takeaway here is that Georgie "finds out" the truth about Scott, and the wording there is really important to me. If Mandy told him, surely it would be explained that way, right?

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie and Mandy looking offended on a couch

(Image credit: Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

I Was Bummed To Hear Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Won’t Have A Christmas Episode In Season 1, But The Reason Makes Sense

This is all speculation on my end, and maybe when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finally airs we'll find out that Mandy told her husband about everything right off the bat. That said, I don't watch that promo and see the look of someone who is just dying to tell her husband about a former flame being the boss at her dream job.

At the end of the day, all I'm looking for is a season finale that sets the stage for Season 2 and slowly moves the story a little closer to the tragedy we all know is coming. This is going to be like watching George Sr. eventually die all over again, and it feels messed up to say I'm entirely ready to have my heart broken again.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will air its two-part finale starting on Thursday, May 15th at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. I have my fingers crossed for an entertaining season finale, and based on how this season is going so far, I don't think I'll be disappointed.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

After Learning About Jay's Deal With (Spoiler) In Ghosts' Season 4 Finale, I Have A Burning Question About Season 5

The Last Of Us Recreated One Of My Favorite Video Game Sequences, And I Swear It Changes The Way I See This Show

'Oh My God, This Is Just Too Iconic:' Brad Pitt Dropped Some Major Names While Telling Stories To His F1 Co-Star, And I Would Love To Have Been A Fly On That Wall
See more latest
Most Popular
Brad Pitt in F1
'Oh My God, This Is Just Too Iconic:' Brad Pitt Dropped Some Major Names While Telling Stories To His F1 Co-Star, And I Would Love To Have Been A Fly On That Wall
Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay both smiling in Ghosts.
After Learning About Jay's Deal With (Spoiler) In Ghosts' Season 4 Finale, I Have A Burning Question About Season 5
Taskmaster in Thunderbolts*
I’m Still Thinking About How Thunderbolts* Used Taskmaster, But It Turns Out Black Widow Almost Introduced A Way Different Version Of The Character
Retta as Margo Clarke, Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad, Andre De Shields as Matteo Hart, Gina Gershon as Vanessa Holmes, Stephen Moyer as Alex Modarian, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Arian Moayed as Joe Dillon, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Del Ponte and Elizabeth Lail as Quinn Powers in Elsbeth Season 2 finale
Elsbeth Assembled A Star-Studded Cast For The Musical Season 2 Finale, And The EP Shared Why The 'Best Actors Want To Come' To Carrie Preston's Show
Epic Universe entrance portal
Universal Is Shutting Down My Favorite Epic Universe Attraction Ahead Of Opening, But I'm Stoked About One Thing That's Happening
Gunther in the ring on Monday Night Raw
A Wild WWE Rumor Going Around About A Possible Return, And I Think It Could Happen At Backlash
Jackie Chan as Mr. Han fighting off kids in The Karate Kid (2010).
I Can't Get Enough Of Jackie Chan's Impressive Stunts, And His Latest Comments About Retiring Are Everything I Wanted To Hear
Walton Goggins&#039; The Ghoul inside old house in Fallout
Watching Walton Goggins Rip His Ghoul Prosthetics Off Seems Like The Best Way To Celebrate Fallout Season 2 Wrapping
Rogue, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Sunspot, Nightcrawler, Storm and Morph in X-Men &#039;97
I’ve Been Waiting For Another Major Update On Marvel’s X-Men Reboot. Now I’m Excited About Who’s Being Lined Up To Direct
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off.
Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Working With Tarek And His Ex Christina ‘Beautiful Chaos,’ And After Watching The Flip Off, I'd Have To Agree