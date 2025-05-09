Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Hinted At Major Drama In The Season 1 Finale, And I Can't Wait To See How It Plays Out

Warning! The following contains potential spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 finale. Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk if you haven't watched the preview for the next episode!

I've spent the entirety of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage thus far highlighting all the issues in their marriage. Just when I think the title couple are about to take steps toward splitting, they figure out their problems. You think I'd learn my lesson by now, but a preview for the season finale has me ringing the bell once again that this could really be the beginning of the end for Georgie and Mandy.

The CBS series is closing out its time on the spring 2025 TV schedule with a two-part season finale, and the latest promo teases some real drama being set up for the big finish. Take a look below, and see Mandy get some facetime in with her new boss at the TV station:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage 1x21 "Guilt Boots" / 1x22 "Big Decisions" Promo (HD) Season Finale - YouTube Watch On

The tension feels so thick I could cut it with a knife! I'd much rather watch it, though. Seeing as we still have days to go before this big event, let's speculate on this particular moment between Mandy and her boss, and how that's going to go down in the Season 1 finale.

Mandy Shares An Interesting Moment With Her New Boss, And I'm Worried About How It'll Play Out

We already knew that Christopher Gorham would be stirring up trouble as Mandy's new boss and former ex-boyfriend Scott, but it looks like Mandy has a part to play as well. Her acknowleding she has yet to tell Georgie about her past with Scott sounds like a big deal.

CBS Has Mildly Spoiled How This Plays Out Already, But There's Some Important Missing Context

For those wondering if Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage ends on a cliffhanger, wonder no longer. The synopsis for "Big Decisions" is already out there, and we won't have to wait long to see what Georgie thinks when he learns the secret about Mandy's new boss. Read it below:

Tensions rise when Georgie finds out the truth about Mandy’s boss, and Georgie does all he can to buy the tire store before Jim sells it.

Put the shocking news about Jim selling the tire shop aside, even though I've theorized a falling out between Georgie and his father-in-law could play a part in his eventual marriage collapse. The important takeaway here is that Georgie "finds out" the truth about Scott, and the wording there is really important to me. If Mandy told him, surely it would be explained that way, right?

This is all speculation on my end, and maybe when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finally airs we'll find out that Mandy told her husband about everything right off the bat. That said, I don't watch that promo and see the look of someone who is just dying to tell her husband about a former flame being the boss at her dream job.

At the end of the day, all I'm looking for is a season finale that sets the stage for Season 2 and slowly moves the story a little closer to the tragedy we all know is coming. This is going to be like watching George Sr. eventually die all over again, and it feels messed up to say I'm entirely ready to have my heart broken again.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will air its two-part finale starting on Thursday, May 15th at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. I have my fingers crossed for an entertaining season finale, and based on how this season is going so far, I don't think I'll be disappointed.