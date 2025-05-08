A Wild WWE Rumor Going Around About A Possible Return, And I Think It Could Happen At Backlash

WWE's Backlash is just around the corner, and while CinemaBlend has our predictions set for the night's big winners, a new rumor has surfaced that we couldn't have expected. There's a possible return of a major superstar on the horizon, and I have a hunch that it's happening when the WWE is hosting its PLE in St. Louis.

WWE insider WrestleVotes is known for having an ear to the mat by way of what's happening internally in the WWE, and has sometimes spilled the beans before the big moments can even be watched live with a Peacock subscription. This rumored return is a biggie, as it seems like Goldberg may be on his way back to the spotlight for the first time in a long time.

(Image credit: WWE)

Goldberg's Name Is Being Mentioned In The WWE

The last time we saw Goldberg in the WWE, he was being insulted by Gunther as a casual spectator, and that whole segment led to presumptions that Gunther was being set up as the opponent for the veteran's retirement match, which people had mixed reactions to. At the time, Gunther was the Heavyweight Champion, and I know I feared the WWE would set these two to go head to head at WrestleMania 41, but when it came and went without a match, I thought maybe Goldberg wasn't getting his retirement match.

Fast forward to now, WrestleVotes has reported the superstar's name has "floated" around internally over the past week. Nothing more specific is said than that, but given we're a week out from Backlash, I think there's a very likely scenario in which we could see him show up.

(Image credit: WWE)

Will Goldberg Return To Aid Pat McAfee In His Upcoming Fight?

Pat McAfee has been running his mouth long before he became a vital part of the WWE commentary team, and now he's about to get beat down at Backlash by Gunther for it. While McAfee has had solid matches in the WWE with competitors before, taking on a world champion of the caliber of Gunther is an entirely different ballgame, and some might say it's a suicide mission.

I mean, not legitimately, since the WWE is intent on transparency lately about being a scripted product. But in the fictional world of this matchup, he's putting his life on the line.

More On The WWE (Image credit: WWE) Braun Strowman’s WWE Release Doesn’t Make Sense To Me For A Really Obvious Reason

One way Pat could escape with a win is if he has some backup, and bringing in someone like Goldberg to hold Gunther off for even a few minutes could allow the WWE commentator to take out his competitor. Considering we never got any resolution to what went down between Gunther and Goldberg last year, I think he's a likely candidate to show up at Backlash, especially if people are already discussing his name a week out from the event.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think if we're going to see Goldberg be retired, who better than Gunther to send him out? Wrestlers typically don't leave this business with a big win, so I don't think there's any harm in the budding superstar playing the Legend Killer and further building his heel persona. Maybe the WWE has other thoughts, though, and wants to give Goldberg a bigger send-off than that? We can only wait and see.

Will Goldberg be at Backlash? We'll find out on Saturday, May 10th, when the event is live on Peacock. I'm feeling pretty good about the chances of him appearing, but it's possible they may be holding him until after this feud with McAfee is over.