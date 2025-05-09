After Learning About Jay's Deal With (Spoiler) In Ghosts' Season 4 Finale, I Have A Burning Question About Season 5

News
By published

This is a devilish development.

Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay both smiling in Ghosts.
(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau /CBS)

Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 22 – “The Devil Went Down to Woodstone” – are ahead! To watch all of Ghosts while we wait for Season 5, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.

Well, Patience was right. There was a demonic presence haunting Woodstone Manor, and sadly, Jay made a deal with him in the final episode of Ghosts’ fourth season. Yep, that’s right, Elias Woodstone returned to the house to continue his evil plot, and it was revealed that Jay had not signed a deal with a publicist named Brett. He had actually signed a contract with Elias, which means Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character could be doomed.

Now, that leaves us with a lot to figure out going into Season 5 (which will premiere this fall on the 2025 TV schedule). However, I have one specific burning question about this deal that’s sitting right at the top of my mind that I need to discuss.

Jay Unkowningly Made A Deal With The Devil (I Mean, Elias)

We were warned that Ghosts’ Season 4 finale would make us “a little mad,” and I’d say that is correct. While no spirit was sucked off (like we thought Flower was last season), Jay is between a rock and a hard place, and death is knocking at his door...literally. That’s because Elias is coming after him to reap his soul after getting “a promotion in Hell,” as Hetty put it.

While Jay thought he’d signed a deal with a publicist for his new restaurant, that situation wound up being too good to be true, and he made a deal with the devil instead, as Elias explained:

Your wife is correct, actually. Although you know me as Brett McAfee, a hard-working publicist, I am in fact Elias Woodstone, an emissary for the devil. When you signed the contract to hire me, in exchange for making your dreams come true, I secured your soul for Satan…I told you all I would not rest until I reaped a soul from this house.

Now, “unfortunately, what’s done is done,” and Elias promised Jay that he doesn’t have much time left. While that’s scary and all, it does open a fun door going into Season 5, and it begs the question: Will we get to see Hell?

So, Does This Mean We’ll Get To See Hell In Season 5?

For the most part, we’ve stayed at Woodstone Manor on Ghosts. However, with Pete’s new boundaryless power, the world has expanded a bit. Now, Jay’s spooky deal offers another option for expansion…to Hell.

That’s right, I’m wondering if this development between Jay and Elias will lead to the underworld. We’ve seen Hetty’s old husband pop back and forth from that bad place on numerous occasions. However, we haven’t been there ourselves.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
With a bunch of CBS shows coming to an end for the season, you might be wondering where you can go to watch reruns while we wait for new episodes. Paramount+ is the place to just that. Old seasons of shows like Ghosts live there, and you can watch them all for as little as $7.99 per month.

View Deal

This new relationship with Jay and Elias could literally open this door for us, and I’m very hopeful it could happen. It’d be so amusing to see Ukarsh Ambudkar’s character traverse Hell, and it’d be even funnier to watch the ghosts try and save him. Plus, it’d give us another potentially silly and fascinating new world to explore.

At the very least, we know some devilish fun will be had in Season 5 as Elias tries to reap Jay’s soul, and I can’t wait for all those shenanigans. However, I’m also hoping that this new plot development brings us a new setting too, because this devilish door is too tempting not to walk through.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

The Last Of Us Recreated One Of My Favorite Video Game Sequences, And I Swear It Changes The Way I See This Show

Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Working With Tarek And His Ex Christina ‘Beautiful Chaos,’ And After Watching The Flip Off, I'd Have To Agree

I’m Still Thinking About How Thunderbolts* Used Taskmaster, But It Turns Out Black Widow Almost Introduced A Way Different Version Of The Character
See more latest
Most Popular
Taskmaster in Thunderbolts*
I’m Still Thinking About How Thunderbolts* Used Taskmaster, But It Turns Out Black Widow Almost Introduced A Way Different Version Of The Character
Retta as Margo Clarke, Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad, Andre De Shields as Matteo Hart, Gina Gershon as Vanessa Holmes, Stephen Moyer as Alex Modarian, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Arian Moayed as Joe Dillon, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Del Ponte and Elizabeth Lail as Quinn Powers in Elsbeth Season 2 finale
Elsbeth Assembled A Star-Studded Cast For The Musical Season 2 Finale, And The EP Shared Why The 'Best Actors Want To Come' To Carrie Preston's Show
Epic Universe entrance portal
Universal Is Shutting Down My Favorite Epic Universe Attraction Ahead Of Opening, But I'm Stoked About One Thing That's Happening
Gunther in the ring on Monday Night Raw
A Wild WWE Rumor Going Around About A Possible Return, And I Think It Could Happen At Backlash
Jackie Chan as Mr. Han fighting off kids in The Karate Kid (2010).
I Can't Get Enough Of Jackie Chan's Impressive Stunts, And His Latest Comments About Retiring Are Everything I Wanted To Hear
Walton Goggins&#039; The Ghoul inside old house in Fallout
Watching Walton Goggins Rip His Ghoul Prosthetics Off Seems Like The Best Way To Celebrate Fallout Season 2 Wrapping
Rogue, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Sunspot, Nightcrawler, Storm and Morph in X-Men &#039;97
I’ve Been Waiting For Another Major Update On Marvel’s X-Men Reboot. Now I’m Excited About Who’s Being Lined Up To Direct
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off.
Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Working With Tarek And His Ex Christina ‘Beautiful Chaos,’ And After Watching The Flip Off, I'd Have To Agree
Side by side of Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler in Wet Hot American Summer during the talent show.
Amy Poehler And Paul Rudd Talk Drinking And Partying On Wet Hot American Summer Set, And I'm Amused By The Actor Who Wasn't Having It
Blake Shelton in Post Malone&#039;s Pour Me a Drink music video.
Blake Shelton Admits To Shutting Down For ‘About A Year’ After The Voice, But I Love How Motivated He Sounds Now