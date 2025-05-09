After Learning About Jay's Deal With (Spoiler) In Ghosts' Season 4 Finale, I Have A Burning Question About Season 5

Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 22 – “The Devil Went Down to Woodstone” – are ahead! To watch all of Ghosts while we wait for Season 5, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription .

Well, Patience was right. There was a demonic presence haunting Woodstone Manor, and sadly, Jay made a deal with him in the final episode of Ghosts’ fourth season. Yep, that’s right, Elias Woodstone returned to the house to continue his evil plot, and it was revealed that Jay had not signed a deal with a publicist named Brett. He had actually signed a contract with Elias, which means Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character could be doomed.

Now, that leaves us with a lot to figure out going into Season 5 (which will premiere this fall on the 2025 TV schedule ). However, I have one specific burning question about this deal that’s sitting right at the top of my mind that I need to discuss.

Jay Unkowningly Made A Deal With The Devil (I Mean, Elias)

We were warned that Ghosts’ Season 4 finale would make us “a little mad,” and I’d say that is correct. While no spirit was sucked off (like we thought Flower was last season ), Jay is between a rock and a hard place, and death is knocking at his door...literally. That’s because Elias is coming after him to reap his soul after getting “a promotion in Hell,” as Hetty put it.

While Jay thought he’d signed a deal with a publicist for his new restaurant, that situation wound up being too good to be true, and he made a deal with the devil instead, as Elias explained:

Your wife is correct, actually. Although you know me as Brett McAfee, a hard-working publicist, I am in fact Elias Woodstone, an emissary for the devil. When you signed the contract to hire me, in exchange for making your dreams come true, I secured your soul for Satan…I told you all I would not rest until I reaped a soul from this house.

Now, “unfortunately, what’s done is done,” and Elias promised Jay that he doesn’t have much time left. While that’s scary and all, it does open a fun door going into Season 5, and it begs the question: Will we get to see Hell?

So, Does This Mean We’ll Get To See Hell In Season 5?

For the most part, we’ve stayed at Woodstone Manor on Ghosts . However, with Pete’s new boundaryless power , the world has expanded a bit. Now, Jay’s spooky deal offers another option for expansion…to Hell.

That’s right, I’m wondering if this development between Jay and Elias will lead to the underworld. We’ve seen Hetty’s old husband pop back and forth from that bad place on numerous occasions. However, we haven’t been there ourselves.

This new relationship with Jay and Elias could literally open this door for us, and I’m very hopeful it could happen. It’d be so amusing to see Ukarsh Ambudkar’s character traverse Hell, and it’d be even funnier to watch the ghosts try and save him. Plus, it’d give us another potentially silly and fascinating new world to explore.

At the very least, we know some devilish fun will be had in Season 5 as Elias tries to reap Jay’s soul, and I can’t wait for all those shenanigans. However, I’m also hoping that this new plot development brings us a new setting too, because this devilish door is too tempting not to walk through.