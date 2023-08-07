A Four-Way NCIS Crossover Kinda-Sorta Happened Unexpectedly (With Scott Bakula), But Where The Heck Is Mark Harmon?

Even though CBS' fall TV schedule is running light on new scripted episodes from its most popular dramas, NCIS fans didn't have to wait until September to see the franchise pull off a four-show crossover, or at least the closest thing that audiences are going to get in that department. To be fair, 2023 kicked off with its three then-currently airing dramas crossing over, as NCIS characters mixed it up with the leads from NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i . But then Daniela Ruah went and showed off an unexpected reunion that topped it all, thanks to Scott Bakula and another NCIS: New Orleans vet. Sadly, however, Mark Harmon was nowhere to be found.

As amazing as it would be for Ruah’s pictures to come from the set of one of the CBS dramas,with the promise of a legitimate mash-up from four different NCIS dramas for the first time, that’s technically not something that could happen right now anyway. Seen in the Kinsey actress’ Instagram post below, she crossed paths with a variety of franchise vets while on the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA actors strike and the WGA writers strike , and those will both need to end before any kind of future on-screen crossovers can happen.

A post shared by Daniela Ruah (@danielaruah) A photo posted by on

What a turn-out! As much of a bummer as it is to know that entertainment strikes are the reason these cast and crew members were together in L.A., it's hard to deny the power of everyone's smiling faces and positive energy as they fight for fair wages and myriad other issues. It's equally hard to tamp down the excitement from seeing four different NCIS factions coming together in one place, and that Scott Bakula and CCH Pounder were out there showing support for their guild. It obviously would have also been cool to see fellow former lead Mark Harmon representing, since he's been largely out of the public eye following his NCIS exit. But maybe we'll see him pop up before the strikes have been resolved.

Below is a rundown of just about everyone seen in Daniela Ruah's pics who are directly tied to the NCIS franchises.

Daniela Ruah (NCIS: LA Actor)

Kavi Ladnier (NCIS: LA Actor)

Lesley Boone (NCIS: LA Actor)

Don Wallace (NCIS: LA Actor)

Brian Dietzen (NCIS Actor)

CCH Pounder (NCIS: NOLA Actor)

Scott Bakula (NCIS: NOLA Actor)

Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: Hawai'i Actor)

Kian Talan (NCIS: Hawai'i Actor)

Frank Military (NCIS / NCIS: LA Writer / Director)

Joey Wilson (NCIS: LA Writer / Producer)

Adam Key (NCIS: LA Writer / Actor)

Indira G. Wilson (NCIS: LA Writer / Producer / Actor)

Jamil Akim O'Quinn (NCIS: LA Writer / Actor)

Justin Kohlas (NCIS: LA Writer)

Taschi Lynell (NCIS: LA Hair Department)

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall near these meet-ups. Despite the heat, I have to assume there were many fun conversations being had in these particular picket lines. And we might not have even known they happened if not for Daniela Ruah. If only her co-star and on-screen hubby Eric Christian Olsen wasn't busy promoting his new children's book, it would have been great to see him bringing their Densi energy out in public.