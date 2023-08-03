CBS' Fall 2023 TV Schedule Includes Premiere Dates For Yellowstone, Survivor And More (Plus An NCIS Marathon)

The 2023 Fall TV schedule is shaping up to be quite a complicated time for networks, despite the lineups being far simpler and sparse than normal, given the ongoing WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, roughly six weeks or so beyond the point when CBS and others have traditionally announced what the autumn months will deliver, the Eye has confirmed exactly what audiences will be seeing in the coming months, with dates locked down for Yellowstone ’s linear TV debut, the new season of Survivor , an NCIS mini-marathon, and more!

Though CBS’ fall schedule won’t contain the glut of new scripted fare that viewers are used to, the network is making do with a combination of reality TV returns, imports from other platforms, and curated reruns from some of its most popular series. Let’s take a look at the dates below and then break down where everything falls.

Thursday, September 14

Buddy Games series premiere - 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16

48 Hours Season 36 premiere - 9:00 p.m. (Two episodes back to back)

Sunday, September 17

60 Minutes Season 56 premiere - 7:30 p.m. ET

Yellowstone Season 1 broadcast premiere (Paramount Network) - 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, September 25

NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon - 8:00 p.m. ET (Three-hours of episodes)

Wednesday, September 27

Survivor Season 45 premiere - 8:00 p.m. ET

The Amazing Race Season 35 premiere - 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, October 2

LoterÍa Loca Season 1 premiere - 9:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 3

FBI True Season 1 broadcast debut (Paramount+) - 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday, October 13

Raid the Cage series premiere - 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 2

SEAL Team Season 5 broadcast premiere (Paramount+) - 10:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16

Ghosts U.K. broadcast premiere - 9:00 p.m. (Two episodes back to back)

Kevin Costner's Yellowstone will arrive in a presumably edited-down fashion in mid-September, and the network is really quite brilliant in slotting it in for Sundays. The back-to-back episodes airing each week will follow NFL games, so whenever CBS has afternoons of football fun, that will likely give Taylor Sheridan's neo-western a massive ratings boost, possibly even beyond the 8-10 million who were regularly tuning in for Seasons 4 and 5 on Paramount Network.

By way of new shows, we have a trio of reality shows in Josh Duahmel's Buddy Games, Jaime Camil's LoterÍa Loca and the prize-grabbing contest Raid the Cage, which is based on the popular Israeli series. Those will be seen alongside returning seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race, as well as a pair of new primetime installments for The Price Is Right (October 2) and Let's Make a Deal (October 3).

SEAL Team fans who were sad to see the David Boreanaz series leaving broadcast for Paramount+ can take comfort in knowing the drama will air out its fifth season alongside the streaming original docuseries FBI True. And for those who can't wait to see Ghosts' endearing foibles return, CBS will be airing the original U.K. series following encore eps of the remake.