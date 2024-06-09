After The Body Of Missing TV Presenter Was Found, His Wife Released A Statement: ‘He So Very Nearly Made It’
Michael Mosley went missing last week.
This past week, it was reported that noted TV personality Dr. Michael Mosley had gone missing while in Greece. Local authorities ultimately launched an investigation into the matter and subsequently spent days trying to locate him. Sadly, it was reported early this morning that Mosley’s body was found, and police have been providing additional information on the situation. All the while, Mosley’s wife released a statement of her own, through which she paid tribute to her husband.
News of the 67-year-old media pundit and author's body being found was reported by the BBC and other notable news outlets. According to the British media entity, the body was located early Sunday on a hillside near a beach bar in Agia Marina. Sometime after the news broke, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley – Michael’s wife – released a statement that was shared with People. She expressed sadness over the loss over her husband but, at the same time, she expressed gratitude for having shared her life with him:
Michael Mosley went missing on Wednesday, June 6, as originally reported by Hellenic Police. When he was last seen, Mosley had gone off on a hike along St. Nicholas Beach around the early afternoon hours of that same day. Later that evening, Clare reportedly contacted the authorities to alert them to her spouse’s disappearance. CCTV footage seems to show that the TV star made his way across the bay amid serious heat and rocky paths. After Mosley’s body was found, a police source told the BBC that he had been deceased “for a number of days.” In her statement, Clare mentioned that her husband took the “wrong route,” before discussing his “adventurous” spirit:
Born in Calcutta, India in 1957, Michael Mosley joined the BBC in 1985 as a trainee production assistant after attending medical school. He’d eventually serve as a presenter on various science-centric programs and help produce a number of them as well. Among his credits are six-part series The Story of Science and Inventions That Changed the World, which ran for five episodes in 2010.
As his career went on, the medical expert arguably became even more synonymous with the health and wellness field. One such documentary he produced on the matter was 2012’s The Truth About Exercise, which highlighted the benefits of physical activity and the costs associated with a sedentary lifestyle. What he may be best known for though is his promotion of intermittent fasting through the 5:2 diet and the Fast 800 diet. He most prominently discussed the former during an episode of the Horizon docuseries, while he wrote about the latter in his book, The Fast 800 Keto. Aside from his books and documentary ventures, he also appeared on numerous TV shows overseas, like The One Show and Trust Me, I'm a Doctor.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to Clare Bailey Mosley and her family as well as their friends and loved ones in the wake of Michael Mosley's passing.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.