After The Body Of Missing TV Presenter Was Found, His Wife Released A Statement: ‘He So Very Nearly Made It’

This past week, it was reported that noted TV personality Dr. Michael Mosley had gone missing while in Greece. Local authorities ultimately launched an investigation into the matter and subsequently spent days trying to locate him. Sadly, it was reported early this morning that Mosley’s body was found, and police have been providing additional information on the situation. All the while, Mosley’s wife released a statement of her own, through which she paid tribute to her husband.

News of the 67-year-old media pundit and author's body being found was reported by the BBC and other notable news outlets. According to the British media entity, the body was located early Sunday on a hillside near a beach bar in Agia Marina. Sometime after the news broke, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley – Michael’s wife – released a statement that was shared with People . She expressed sadness over the loss over her husband but, at the same time, she expressed gratitude for having shared her life with him:

I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

Michael Mosley went missing on Wednesday, June 6, as originally reported by Hellenic Police. When he was last seen, Mosley had gone off on a hike along St. Nicholas Beach around the early afternoon hours of that same day. Later that evening, Clare reportedly contacted the authorities to alert them to her spouse’s disappearance. CCTV footage seems to show that the TV star made his way across the bay amid serious heat and rocky paths. After Mosley’s body was found, a police source told the BBC that he had been deceased “for a number of days.” In her statement, Clare mentioned that her husband took the “wrong route,” before discussing his “adventurous” spirit:

My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you. We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect. I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.

Born in Calcutta, India in 1957, Michael Mosley joined the BBC in 1985 as a trainee production assistant after attending medical school. He’d eventually serve as a presenter on various science-centric programs and help produce a number of them as well. Among his credits are six-part series The Story of Science and Inventions That Changed the World, which ran for five episodes in 2010.

As his career went on, the medical expert arguably became even more synonymous with the health and wellness field. One such documentary he produced on the matter was 2012’s The Truth About Exercise, which highlighted the benefits of physical activity and the costs associated with a sedentary lifestyle. What he may be best known for though is his promotion of intermittent fasting through the 5:2 diet and the Fast 800 diet. He most prominently discussed the former during an episode of the Horizon docuseries, while he wrote about the latter in his book, The Fast 800 Keto. Aside from his books and documentary ventures, he also appeared on numerous TV shows overseas, like The One Show and Trust Me, I'm a Doctor.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to Clare Bailey Mosley and her family as well as their friends and loved ones in the wake of Michael Mosley's passing.