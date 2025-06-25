Oof, HGTV Hosts Reveal They Returned From Vacation To Learn Their Show Was Canceled

Two things the summer season has been known for, TV cancelation season and vacations, have unfortunately collided. As the 2025 TV schedule continues to announce its fall bounty, the list of 2025’s cancelled and ending series continues to add titles that will not be returning. However, when it comes to HGTV hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, their return from some R&R was met with the news that their show was RIP.

Apparently after four seasons on the network known for all things home and garden, Married to Real Estate found itself given the axe. As that announcement just so happened to land as Sherrod and Jackson’s leisure tour ended, the former took to Instagram with the following message:

Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we're met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate. While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all-grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).

That has to be one of the worst ways to learn such news. Think about how much of a bummer Mamma Mia would have been if the family business closed up after the big closing number? Sure it’d stop the constant chatter about Mamma Mia 3, but it’s a terrible ending for an ABBA fueled musical that takes place in an idyllic, well produced Mediterranean scene.

Ok, that might be the exact same scenario that Egypt Sherrod and her husband have found themselves in, but the analogy feels like a pretty close analog. Their adventures landing dream houses for their Atlanta, Georgia clientele is pretty much a family business.

So it’s kind of heartbreaking to come home, relaxed and well-sunned, to find out you’ve been cancelled. And HBO Max subscription holders making their way through the recently wrapped fourth season of Married to Real Estate will probably be upset to learn that nothing new lies beyond that last “You Might Like…” screen.

Ok, so maybe the better analogy for HGTV fans still in shock is that this is similar to 2023's departure of Love It or List host Hilary Farr. But that event was at least something that the leaving host had decided upon; where as this was pretty much a sneak attack with very little explanation as to why it happened.

A further twist to this story saw Egypt Sherrod promising more to this tale ahead. Continuing her message for the Married to Real Estate loyalists, the television personality who has hosted other programs like The Haves and Have Nots’s final cast reunion left the matter on this cryptic note:

There's more to say, and we'll share soon. But for now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We've been here before. We'll keep counting those blessings-and keep it moving. Stay tuned.

For now, the details we have are primed to keep fans watching for those continued details. If you want to relive days of Married to Real Estate past, head over to HBO Max and stream to your heart’s content.