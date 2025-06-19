After Jimmy Kimmel Said Late Night Might Not Make It Ten More Years, Seth Meyers Shared His Take On The Format's Future
Will America lose sleep over...not losing sleep?
The landscape of entertainment is always changing, as anyone can see through the ins and outs of the 2025 TV schedule. But if there’s any sector that feels that sort of uncertainty more than others, it’s late night programming. While the most notable examples we’ve seen are stories like The Tonight Show’s episode cuts, it hasn’t gotten too apocalyptic out there. But between Jimmy Kimmel’s recent prediction, and Seth Meyers’ take on where late night is going, any aspiring talk show hosts may want to adjust their expectations.
Jimmy Kimmel’s Late Night Prediction Puts The Format At Odds With The Internet
It sucks to hear it, but according to Jimmy Kimmel Live’s own host, we may be down to one late night show on network TV within the next 10 years. Making this prediction as part of an interview with the podcast Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson, ABC’s own stalwart of the format doesn’t see a rosy future for the landscape that Johnny Carson, among others, helped pioneer. But when you read his reasons why, it sadly makes total sense:
What’s even crazier is the fact that thanks to the viewing patterns of audiences these days, Jimmy Kimmel believes that the internet has also reduced the level of competition among his contemporaries. So while you’ll still see fans ranking late night hosts, and ratings reports trumpeting who’s on top this week, folks like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon aren’t duking it out like Letterman and Leno were in the ‘90s.
As far as Seth Meyers’ thoughts on the matter are concerned, he does back Mr. Kimmel’s call. But while he also has his own bittersweet reflection on his career's path, he does show some signs of optimism.
Seth Meyers’ Take On Late Night’s Future Is Reverent, But Optimistic
A separate interview with Variety, on behalf of his stand-up special Dad Man Walking, saw Seth Meyers falling in line with his ABC counterpart. The NBC host of Late Night with Seth Meyers even went as far as touting Jimmy Kimmel as the host who best understands the current late night machine.
Reflecting on the potential decline of late night, Meyers showed his gratitude for how he entered the game, and how he's "bummed" for those who want to be the next late night hit but won't have that specific shot in the future. But he did temper that outlook with this bit of optimistic thinking:
It really is a crossroads moment for late night TV fans, especially those who grew up in the waning Carson years. With events like After Midnight's cancellation leaving CBS without a post-Colbert program, as well as Jimmy Kimmel's own continued talks of retirement, we may be seeing a new age unfolding yet again.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To see the medium shift so far from those halcyon days is sad, but even with Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel’s prognosis in mind, it’s comforting to know that topical comedy will always find an audience. The only real change may be the format, and the venue it’s presented. For now, you can find Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET, and Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC at 12:35 p.m. ET.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.