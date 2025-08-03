‘I Have To Break The Cycle.’ Lindsay Lohan Gets Real About Being Limited To Certain Roles In Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan first graced the silver screen decades go when playing twins in The Parent Trap when she was 12. From then on, she landed starring roles in rom-coms and Disney flicks. After a six-year hiatus from playing lead roles, Lindsay Lohan made her acting comeback by teaming up with Netflix for Falling For Christmas and Irish Wish. She's also back in her Disney roots with the long-awaited Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday. Looking back on her career, though, Lohan does indeed believe she was limited in certain ways.

It goes without saying that Lindsay Lohan is still booked and busy during this new chapter in her life. She's even starring and producing her first TV drama, Count My Lies. This new project could serve as a pivot in Lohan, who's other dramatic projects are low-key titles like A Prairie Home Companion Georgia Rule and I Know Who Killed Me. Lohan recently sat down with the The Sunday Times, during which she talked about the trajectory of her career. As part of that, she also answered the question of whether she thinks she's been pigeonholed:

Yeah, I do. I was so thrilled to work on A Prairie Home Companion, and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that. So let me! Give me the chance. I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no.

It’s a shame that early in her career, Lindsay Lohan wasn’t given the opportunities to star in Oscar-worthy dramas. Sure, the former teen idol has plenty of comedic chops, which have been on display in great films. However, she was and is still capable of driving me to tears. Even her family-friendly movies like The Parent Trap and Life-Size get me in my feels. In Count My Lies (which will be streamable with a Hulu subscription), Lohan will play a conniving nanny, and that role could show her complexity and range as an actress. In turn, the opportunity could possibly pave the way for more varied acting jobs.

Lohan's Hulu show, which will mark a “first” in that she won't have a romantic interest, isn't the only matter on her mind. Dark material isn't the only kind of work she's looking to do. In fact, Lohan name-dropped a few icon films when explaining what kind of roles she's looking for. I also can't deny the argument she makes:

I miss films that are stories, like All About Eve or Breakfast at Tiffany’s. There are not many major movies I want to go and see that are like that — there’s a gap and I’m craving to do work like that.

Honestly, I can't say I blame Lindsay Lohan for seeking out such work. After all, those aforementioned movies are classic for a reason, and films like those are arguably in short supply these days. Such productions are not only are they simply entertaining, but they feature strong storytelling and complex characters. Given her statements on the movies and her career, it sounds like Lohan is prepared to control her own destiny and seek out (or create) varied roles for herself. Quite frankly, I love to see it.

It's wild to say this, given how long Lohan has been working but, now more than ever, it feels like the world is her oyster. As a longtime fan, I can't wait to see what she does now that she's made it her goal to expand her professional horizons. More immediately, fans can look forward to watching Lohan light up the screen in the 2025 movie release, Freakier Friday, which opens in theaters on August 8th.