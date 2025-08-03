Padma Lakshmi And Jennifer Lopez Prove Age Is Just A Number In Sweet New Bikini Posts

A-listers Padma Lakshmi and Jennifer Lopez have been living their best lives as of late. The former Top Chef host started her lingerie line, Padma X Bare Necessities, which is seemingly gaining buzz. Meanwhile, JLo has her Up All Night tour and is looking towards the nationwide debut of her 2025 movie release, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which opens in October. The two celebrities, who are in their 50s, also prove that age is just a number by sharing their sweet new bikini photos.

Women like Padma Lakshmi and Jennifer Lopez prove that being in your 50s means there's still room for beauty and a fit body. For example, the Taste the Nation creator posted Instagram photos of herself rocking a pink bikini, and the snapshots are giving me serious FOMO:

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) A photo posted by on

Youth emanates from 54-year-old Lakshmi’s bikini photos. It should come as no surprise that she can pull off such confidence and poise with her beach look. After all, in 2020, she celebrated her 50th birthday by wearing a bikini. Like Lakshmi said, “50 is the new 30.” Not to mention, Lakshmi rocked an itsy bitsy yellow bikini in Sports Illustrated back in 2023. It seems age has only sharpened her grace.

Also, I also have to say that I’m in love with Padma Lakshmi's Instagram video, which shows her and her chihuahua howling at the sunset! It's so cute and shows the sweet connection a dog has with her owner.

When it comes to 56-year-old Jennifer Lopez, she’s also never been one to shy away from hot bikini photos. Whether she poses in a swimsuit by a fruit platter or wears a yellow bikini on a yacht, she's always crushing it. (I’d love to know Lopez’s fitness secrets.) Summer may now be reaching its end, but it doesn’t mean the Maid in Manhattan actress’ bikini poses are stopping. A photo shared to Lopez's Instagram stories showed the “Jenny From the Block” singer soaking up the sun and sporting a black bikini while chilling in a hammock:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez radiated with beauty while in the hot summer sun. The “Get Right” singer already proved she was summer goals this year with her bikini photo dump, which showcased her sculpted physique. In 2024, she also proved to be ageless when she promoted her new single “Can’t Get Enough” with a video of her wearing a whole lotta bikinis. Clearly, JLo is embracing the summer season with poise, power and unapologetic style, regardless of her age.

It's just wonderful to see celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and Jennifer Lopez embracing their figures as they continue to age gracefully. They’re rewriting the rules about aging by driving home the point that beauty comes with no expiration date. Women can shine at any age, and it's a powerful message that I love to see exuded through bikini pictures and by other means.