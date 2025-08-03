Will Survivor 50 Be Cirie Fields’ 'Swan Song'? She Got Real About Her Future With The Show

Widely considered the best player never to win, franchise favorite Cirie Fields is one of the big names returning for Survivor 50. Fans are stoked to see put the buff on again, but there’s also a tinge of sadness, as there’s been a lot of speculation that this could be the Black Widow Brigade member's final time on the island. Well, Fields herself finally addressed the coconut in the room, and while she left the door open a crack, the overall message is exactly what we expected.

Cirie recently sat down for an interview with EW and during the chat, she was asked if Survivor 50 would be her final time playing. She didn’t rule out another go entirely, but this quote certainly sounds like someone who has had enough…

I’m tired. I'll go and do a guest spot if they want me to come and teach some of these young’uns how to play. Or maybe be a supportive coach or something. I don't know if Jeff needs a nurse on set, maybe. But outside of that, I'm like, ugh. I don't know. I never say never though. And somebody told me, never say never. So I never say never. But I feel like 50 was my swan song.

Now, there is some reason to be optimistic about Cirie’s chances on Survivor 50. She’s on one of the two starting tribes that’s clearly stronger in challenges, and she’s on the only tribe with more OG players than New Era players. Every castaway is obviously on a serious business NDA and hasn’t talked about results since returning, but Fields did call the season the best in Survivor history, which has many fans thinking that could mean she makes a deep run.

Regardless of how she does on Survivor 50, most players would gladly trade their reality TV careers for hers. Not only has she had several memorable and extremely deep runs, she’s also had a ton of success on other reality programs including The Traitors, Big Brother and Snake In The Grass. She’s about to be on Australian Survivor, and the whole reason she gave the interview was because she’s a spokeswoman for Nutri-Grain’s Not Sorry ad campaign.

Of course, Cirie isn’t the only OG legend returning for Survivor 50. The landmark season will feature a bunch of classic multi-time characters like Colby Donaldson, Coach Wade, and Ozzy Lusth, as well as White Lotus creator Mike White and fan favorites like Christian Hubicki and Chrissy Hofbeck. They’ll be joined by New Era standouts like Emily Flippen, Q and winner Dee Valladares.

Fans (and former players) had a lot of initial complaints about who was chosen and who wasn’t, but now that everyone has had time to sit with who got picked, most people are back to being excited. Personally, I can’t wait to watch Cirie and company, even if I have some issues with the format. It's still Survivor. It's still featuring some legends. It's going to be great. No premiere date has been announced, but expect to see the action in early 2026.