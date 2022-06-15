After Law & Order Casting, Supergirl Vet Mehcad Brooks Shared Reaction To Joining Season 22

After Anthony Anderson was announced to be leaving Law & Order ahead of its 22nd season, a new cast member was recently revealed! Supergirl vet Mehcad Brooks will be swapping supehero gear for less flashy detective garb after joining the NBC revival, and now he’s shared his reaction to the news.

While not much information has been revealed yet about Mehcad Brooks’ detective character, it’s clear he is excited nonetheless. The actor took to Instagram to react to the big news and give his followers advice on following dreams and how manifesting your goals actually does work:

I’m humbled, honored, grateful and invigorated by this. Stick to your manifestations, believe in yourself and keep the faith that you will be acknowledged for your hard work. Thank you to my incredible team, my family, friends, the producers, network, studio and fans. Asé. #justakidfromaustin #wearehere #lawandorder #nbcuniversal #grateful

Law & Order will mark Mehcad Brooks’ first TV show since Supergirl. The actor was a series regular for the first five seasons, portraying journalist and Superman’s best friend James Olsen, as well as superhero Guardian beginning in Season 2, before leaving to focus on other projects. He did return in the series finale in 2021, though, bringing together the original trio of Kara, Winn, and James. With him joining the L&O franchise, it’s definitely going to be something to look forward to.

It should be noted that this isn’t Mehcad Brooks’ first time in the franchise. He actually appeared in the Season 13 episode, “Personal Fouls,” but just as a one-off character. With him playing a detective, he will definitely be sticking around longer, especially since Anthony Anderson’s Detective Kevin Bernard will no longer be around. How Brooks’ character will come into the mix is unknown, but more details will likely be released as production progresses.

Meanwhile, despite Law & Order losing one original star, Sam Waterston will definitely be sticking around as Jack McCoy. With him returning for the upcoming season, the actor is making history as the first star of the original series to go beyond 17 seasons. Waterston was initially tied with S. Epatha Merkerson, who portrayed Lieutenant Anita Van Buren for nearly 400 episodes.

The former veteran TV show came back with a bang earlier this year after being off the air for over a decade. Law & Order was a ratings success and ergo seemed like a no-brainer for NBC to renew it along with SVU and Organized Crime, which the network did. Even if the season finale wasn’t what people were expecting, it did still prove the flagship series has been able to find a new audience.

Seeing Mehcad Brooks join the Law & Order family should be something to look forward to, though a a fan of his CW show, it will be hard to see him as a character that isn’t James Olsen. Hopefully he’s on there for a while, and by the looks of his social media post, he plans on it.

No set premiere date has been announced as of yet for Law & Order, though it will be sometime this fall on Thursdays on NBC! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.