The NSFW Way David Boreanaz Says Betty White Hit On Him During Her Bones Guest Appearance

The world hasn’t really been the same since Betty White’s passing in 2021 . As a Hollywood veteran and trailblazer, she seemed to work a solid balance between her expanding catalog of great shows and movies while having some of her iconic cheeky fun. Said fun was sometimes a lot bolder and raunchier. And Bones star David Boreanaz recalls a time when he was on the receiving end, while White appeared on the series. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t exactly co-worker friendly.

The 59-year-old was among the cast to appear at the inaugural Televerse Festival panel for Bones: 20th Anniversary Retrospective August 16. Fans have been long excited for any Bones revival updates leading up to this panel. But the true surprise came when Boreanaz shared with People initially meeting White during her first cameo in Season 11. He recalled that as ‘Ms.White’ started greeting everyone with her signature charm, as he said:

She showed up in the diner. They drive her in and put her — Ms. White — [they] usher her in. And she says hello to everybody. And Emily [Deschanel] and I are waiting for her. And she's like, ‘Good to see you. Oh, good to see you. You’re so nice. You’re so pretty.’ She goes up to Emily — ‘Oh, you’re so pretty.’

It’s wild to remember that the late actress was among Bones ’ array of familiar faces but she was on twice as Dr. Beth Mayer (her second appearance was during Season 12). The sweet and hammy introductions seem pretty par for the Golden Girls star, filled to the brim with fun and smiles. I can only imagine many of her first days on sets went something like this.

But the initial greetings apparently shifted after the Brennan actress’ experience because things reportedly got more direct. The latter co-star of the show with 10+ Seasons says that Betty White’s first reaction to him was NSFW and based on his looks. In his words:

She looks at me, she goes, ‘Holy shit, I want to fuck you. I want to fuck you!’ I just started laughing.

Leave it to the Queen of TV to lay it all out on the table! Though, per the article, Emily Deschanel stated she doesn’t remember the forward comments during that time frame. Whether or not the Dr. Mayer actress did, it’s not out of the realm of her humorous repertoire. Afterall, she’s got a point–the Angel star is a wave maker, including having influenced the Bones title change.

Also, looking at White’s larger than life crush-like habits, they’ve been showcased before on screen and off. From The Proposal actress’ make out with Bradley Cooper on Saturday Night Live as one of The Californians to Anthony Mackie's surprise flirtatious encounter while the two were at an event. All, of course, have been in good fun, and it seems like Boreanaz’s claim can join alongside his peers.

It seems like David Boreanaz will never forget the NSFW comment Betty White made when the two met. And I’m sure it subsequently made for an even more memorable guest appearance experience for the two. You can check out her episodes and the rest of Bones with a Disney+ subscription, among others.