Ice-T Is Back Filming Law & Order: SVU, And He Posted A Photo Showing How He Got 'F'd Up' In His First Scene

Law & Order: SVU will be coming back to the 2025 TV schedule for an unprecedented 27th season on NBC, and there will be a lot to look forward to. Not only is Kelli Giddish coming back as Sergeant Amanda Rollins full-time, but Octavio Pisano (who was cut from the cast after Season 26) is coming back for the season premiere as Detective Joe Velasco. Ice-T was no doubt excited for filming to begin again, even though he already already got “f’d up” in his very first scene back.

The rapper is going into his own 26th season as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, and given that the show is basically never-ending in his eyes, it seems like Ice-T doesn’t have any plans to leave soon, despite what he might go through while filming. As Season 27 kicked into gear, he shared a picture on Instagram looking pretty beat up, saying it all happened pretty quick:

It’s pretty diabolical having Ice-T immediately get beat up during his first scene, but it’s probably nothing he isn't used to. At least it'll maybe prepare him for what’s in store for Fin this season. If the first episode gets that intense, I can’t imagine how the rest of the season will go. As Ice-T said, it’s all in the script. He just has to roll with the punches, pun intended.

It also looks like Fin will end up in the hospital due to the fracas, since Ice-T seems to be wearing a hospital gown. I can only imagine it'll be a shortened stay, but I've been wrong before.

Meanwhile, Ice-T is far from the only actor getting beaten up on their own shows, especially lately. Alan Ritchson is currently filming the fourth season of Reacher, coming soon for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, and he showed off a black eye that he got as a result of playing the titular Jack Reacher. It’s nothing he hasn’t done before, though, since he’s been thrown against walls, broken ribs, and knocked unconscious while filming the Prime Video show, but it just proves the lengths that actors will go to perfect a scene.

As of now, not much has been revealed about Season 27 other than some of the returning co-stars, but with SVU coming back on September 25, it’s only just a matter of time before more details and footage are shared. The wait will be worth it, and finding out what exactly lands Fin in that situation that gets him beat up should be interesting.

New seasons of Law & Order and SVU are not all that fans can look forward to on NBC this fall, as the fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which was available for those with a Peacock subscription, will be airing on the network, bringing back Law & Order Thursdays. It all starts on Thursday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.