The Pitt Fans Won't Be Waiting Long For Season 2 To Deliver A Scene So Gross, One Star Hilariously Asked For Diamonds After Filming It

The Pitt's Season 2 renewal means fans will see the return of their favorite hard-working ER staff. Along with that, we'll see more of the group's messy patient cases and gory medical scenes amid the streaming schedule next year. Per the few specific details that are known about the second season thus far, it'll involve some gruesome scenarios that occur during the 4th of July. Now, one star, Katherine LaNasa, is getting real about filming a scene so brutal that she humorously made a request for jewelry afterwards.

I had to look away during one scene amid the first season of The Pitt, at which point a patient pooped in his bed. It sounds like I’ll have to do the same thing for a similar moment that's coming in Season 2. Katherine LaNasa, who plays Nurse Dana Evans, spoke to Variety about one “disgusting scene” she had to do for Episode 2, and I'm already cringing:

There was something I did already [for Season 2] and I told the producer that I think I needed some jewelry for it. Like he needed to give me some diamonds. You’ll see. It’s in Episode 2. It’s disgusting.

The 2025 Emmy nominee said that particular episode involves her character dealing with a patient who has “Campylobacter.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, this bacterial infection is one of the most typical causes of diarrhea due to digesting raw poultry, milk, or untreated water. Given LaNasa is describing the condition as “bacteria in poop,” I’m already not looking forward to seeing this. (Also, I can understand why LaNasa would want the jewels.)

Still, one of the greatest aspects of The Pitt is seeing medical scenes that are just as graphic as what you’d find in a horror film. From the blood-soaked chaos of a mass shooting to a realistic birth scene where all is shown, audiences can see the raw reality of the perils of emergency care. However, when it comes to portraying a member of the brave ER staff, Katherine LaNasa has her own coping mechanism for handling a scene like the poop bacteria one, which makes her even more worthy of those diamonds:

I got outside my body when it’s happening. I prepare myself to just go outside my body when it happens.

That's an intriguing -- and smart -- approach to portraying an ER nurse who has to deal with gross medical cases. I also wonder how actual medical employees deal with such situations. I think LaNasa and others would probably agree with me when I saw actual hospital workers are true heroes for all that they do. They all more than deserve their flowers as well as their fair share of diamonds.

Still, I hope that the crew of The Pitt Season 2 was satisfied with the poop scene that Katherine LaNasa had to film. Even though it's all fake, I personally wouldn’t even have the stomach to be up close and personal with something like that. So I give LaNasa a lot of credit. While I may not be looking forward to Episode 2, I still plan to watch each episode of the new season week to week, after it debuts and becomes available to HBO Max subscription holders on January 8th.