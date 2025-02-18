Months After Stephen A. Smith Addressed Rumors About Moving Into Political News, He Dropped A Humourously Blunt Take On Possibly Running For President
Stephen A. for President?
Stephen A. Smith is best known for delivering analysis and hot takes about sports on ESPN. However, in more recent years, Smith has been participating in political-based programs, sharing his two cents on politicians, policy and more. That’s led some to believe that Smith might make the move that sort of punditry full-time. Smith has since denied that notion, though many still seem to believe that he might run for public office. With that, he recently shared a totally on-brand take on potentially seeking out the U.S. presidency.
Let’s face it, the 57-year-old TV journalist has never been one to mince words — on any topic. So it shouldn’t surprise you that he has had no problem dropping his thoughts on the current state of the government in the United States. Nevertheless, does his interest in the subject actually mean that he’ll throw his hat in the ring for president come 2028? Well, as the seasoned analyst explained to TMZ Sports, that won’t be the case:
Honestly, it’s interesting that the notion of Stephen A. Smith running on the Democratic ticket has been picking up steam. Smith certainly has the boisterous personality that a number of politicians possess as well as a distinct point of view. Despite that, when he previously talked about possibly entering the world of politically-based media, he referred to himself simply as a "conscientious observer.” As for those who still want to see him run, he had another sentiment to share:
There certainly is precedent for Hollywood stars or those adjacent to the media industry entering politics. For instance, Saturday Night Live alum Al Franken served as a senator for Minnesota from 2009 to 2018. And, of course, when it comes to actors who’ve run for political office, former U.S. President Ronald Regan is probably the most famous. So the notion of the ESPN host making his bid certainly isn’t far-fetched.
Stephen A. Smith has certainly been broadening his horizons when it comes to the kinds of content he’s been discussing in recent years. (He even weighed in on the GOAT Pokémon.) Nevertheless, he still seems to be most comfortable when he’s talking about sports and topics related to it. Most recently, Smith weighed in on a conflict between Charles Barkley and Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick and also dropped his two cents on Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show for Super Bowl LIX.
All in all, it would seem that fans of Stephen A. Smith shouldn’t expect to see him making the move into politics anytime soon. Personally, I’d expect him to remain at the First Take desk for at least for more years before he even considers earning that coveted seat in the Oval Office.
