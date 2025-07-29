‘You Will Crawl Back’: Todd Chrisley Didn’t Mince Words About The Divorce Rumors Surrounding Him And Julie

Todd and Julie Chrisley continue to settle back into their day-to-day lives since being pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump in May. As of late, the married couple returned to podcasting and have been sharing details about their time behind bars. The pair have also been addressing the multitude of rumors and reports that have been swirling around them as of late. Divorce rumors were leveled against the Chrisleys as well, and Todd didn’t hold back when responding to the chatter about his marriage supposedly coming to an end.

Weeks ago, insiders suggested that the Chrisleys’ marriage was on the rocks following their releases from their respective prisons. The purported split was attributed to the fact that they were away from each other for so long while they were behind bars. Both Julie and Todd initially commented on the situation during an episode of the Unlocked podcast, which is hosted by their daughter, Savannah. Todd dove deeper into the matter during an episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0, expressing disdain over the reports facing his family:

It did [bother me at the beginning], because you know how I feel about our marriage and our children. So those are really the only two hot buttons you have with me. You calling me gay, you’re saying that, you know, I’ve had a million boyfriends in prison. That’s low hanging fruit. You’re grabbing at something has never happened, that has never been alleged to have happened… So that doesn’t bother me, but when you come at what is most sacred to me, which is my marriage and my children, you will walk over, but you will crawl back.

Julie and Todd Chrisley have been married since 1996, and they have four children together. (Said number also includes their legally adopted granddaughter, Chloe.) Historically, Todd has never been one to mince words on rumors about him or his relatives, and he most recently clapped back at those who claimed he was fired from his job in his prison’s chapel. During his podcast (which is on YouTube), Todd went on to share even more sentiments about the divorce chatter:

There’s still old Todd down in here. There’s old enough Todd down in here that I will drag you and, if that doesn’t work, I will sue you.

While the Chrisleys have long been at the center of public discussions due to their statuses as reality TV stars, they drew considerable attention when they were found guilty of bank fraud and more in 2022. Todd and Julie ultimately reported to their respective prisons in early 2023, with their children and legal team speaking on her behalf from that point on. In the aftermath of their pardons and releases, daughter Savannah has also addressed rumors, including the assertion that Julie faked her breast cancer diagnosis.

With the Chrisley Knows Best stars now moving away from the divorce rumors, they’re now setting their sights on their next TV gig. There’s a show in the works at Lifetime that will chronicle the kids’ struggle with their parents’ absences. However, Todd is reportedly looking for a big deal for a series that would focus on his family’s attempts to run a hotel. In the meantime, fans can hear Julie and Todd respond to gossip on episodes of Chrisley Confessions 2.0, which drop weekly.