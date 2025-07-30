After NBC's Chicago P.D. Cast Another Replacement Cop, Former Star Tracy Spiridakos Landed A Lead Role On An Intriguing New Show

Tracy Spiridakos was a regular presence in primetime for years as part of the Chicago P.D. cast, but departed at the end of Season 11. NBC's One Chicago cop drama brought in Toya Turner's Kiana Cook to fill the vacancy left by Detective Hailey Upton, but more turnover is on the way for the start of Season 13 in the fall 2025 TV schedule. Now, shortly after news of who would be joining the ensemble as Cook's replacement, Spiridakos has landed a new leading role far from the world of the multi-show Dick Wolf TV universe.

(Image credit: Lori Allen/NBC)

Tracy Spiridakos' New Show

Spiridakos stepped away from the small screen for a time after leaving Chicago P.D. in 2024, although that didn't mean stepping away from all of her former co-stars. In fact, her travels with Jesse Lee Soffer (who played her on-screen husband before his own One Chicago departure) led to hopes that she'd appear on FBI: International. Her return to TV brings her to cable as the star of Anna Pigeon, an upcoming series for USA.

Tracy Spiridakos stars in Anna Pigeon as the titular character, with Deadline reporting that the lead becomes a park ranger due to a devastating loss after living the life of a city slicker. Outrunning her demons won't necessarily be as easy as changing locations, and she'll work at solving crimes that are committed on the grounds of national parks. If nothing else, it sounds like Spiridakos might get to film in stunning locations!

The new series is based on a book series by author Nevada Barr, with Rookie Blue and Saving Hope EP Morwyn Brebner on board as showrunner. In a fun twist, Brebner's role as writer, creator, and EP of Rookie Blue means that she spent years working with Missy Peregrym before Peregrym joined the Wolf Entertainment TV universe as the leading lady of CBS' FBI. Spiridakos guest-starred on FBI as P.D.'s Upton back in 2020.

While no details are available at the time of writing about who will join Spiridakos in the cast of Anna Pigeon, the new show is reportedly set to premiere on USA in 2026. So, it seems like a safe bet that Upton won't be turning up again on Chicago P.D. any time soon, but a new character will be joining the fold with Toya Turner's Kiana Cook out ahead of Season 13.

(Image credit: CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/NETFLIX)

Chicago P.D.'s New Series Regular

The newest actor to join Chicago P.D. as a series regular is The Night Agent alum Arienne Mandi, with Deadline reporting that she'll play a CPD officer by the name of Naomi Kerr. The character came to the CPD with history as a soldier and military contractor, making her experienced in dangerous situations but not too inclined to open up. The outlet notes, however, that details could change between the time of her casting announcement in July 2025 and NBC's Season 13 premiere on October 1.

Mandi is likely best known for her role in the second season of Netflix's The Night Agent (which is already set to return for Season 3), but she joins the ranks of actors like Jesse Lee Soffer, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and more in playing more than one character within the Wolf Entertainment universe. Prior to landing her series regular role on Chicago P.D., she was a guest star on CBS' FBI.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It remains to be seen how well Arienne Mandi's new character fits in with the dynamic of the Intelligence Unit. The last series regular to join and then last for more than one season was Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres. Find out when Chicago P.D. returns to primetime with the premiere on Wednesday, October 1 at 10 p.m. ET, following the Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, all on NBC.

As for Tracy Spiridakos' new show, we'll just have to wait for USA to announce updates for the future of Anna Pigeon. For now, you can always revisit her days as Hailey Upton with Chicago P.D. streaming with a Peacock subscription.