Michael Jordan’s Hiring At NBC Had Me Hyped, And Now I’m Psyched That Another Hall Of Famer Is Joining The Network’s NBA Coverage

This fall, sports fans will see the return of NBA on NBC amid the 2025 TV schedule, and the network’s execs making the necessary preparations. As part of those plans, a strong roster of broadcasters is being assembled for the company’s coverage. I’ve liked all the talent pickups thus far, though I was particularly surprised and excited to learn that Michael Jordan would be joining as a special contributor. Now, I’m also hyped to see that another famous, former player has been hired to serve as an analyst.

NBA fans who are also children of the 2000s (like me) likely watched Tracy McGrady dominate on the basketball court during the early aughts. The beloved shooting guard has forged a path for himself as a broadcaster since his retirement in 2013. Now, “T-Mac” is taking his talents to NBC, as the network confirmed that he’ll serve as a studio analyst for its professional b-ball coverage. McGrady marked the occasion by sharing (via a press release) a statement, with which he conveyed his gratitude and excitement for the gig:

I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join NBC Sports as the game returns to a network that helped shape so many iconic basketball memories. Basketball has given me everything, and I’ve always just tried to give that same energy back. I hope I can bring the same passion, insight, and love for the game that’s driven me since I was a kid, to all who tune in to watch on NBC and Peacock. I couldn’t be more excited to join this team alongside so many others I admire.

(Image credit: NBA on TNT)

Tracy McGrady holds more than a few key athletic distinctions in addition to being a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The now-46-year-old sports legend is also a seven-time NBA All-Star and is the recipient of seven All-NBA selections. McGrady also earned the aforementioned league’s scoring title in both 2003 and 2004. In terms of sports punditry, McGrady has appeared on Inside the NBA and First Take, and he’s made guest appearances on various podcasts.

Seriously, NBC is going all out when it comes to their NBA coverage for the coming season. Having watched the aforementioned Houston Rockets veteran on screen myself, I can say that he certainly has excellent screen presence and should be a strong addition to the broadcasting team. Speaking of which, he and “Air Jordan” will be joined by a few other former players as well as some seasoned ESPN and TNT alums. Check out how’s on the roster, as of this writing:

Jamal Crawford - Game Analyst

- Game Analyst Maria Taylor - Studio Host

- Studio Host Carmelo Anthony - Studio Analyst

- Studio Analyst Reggie Miller - Game Analyst

- Game Analyst Mike Tirico - Play-By-Play Analyst

- Play-By-Play Analyst Vince Carter - Studio Analyst

- Studio Analyst Noah Eagle - Play-By-Play Analyst

- Play-By-Play Analyst Tracy McGrady - Studio Analyst

- Studio Analyst Ahmed Fareed - Studio Host

- Studio Host Michael Jordan - Special Contributor

That’s a dream team (sorry, couldn’t resist) if there ever was one. What I still can’t wrap my head around, though, is the fact that big brass was able to convince the notoriously pirate Michael Jordan to join the company. Even fellow broadcaster Charles Barkley is looking forward to Jordan’s debut with the Peacock network. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly how big the (much-debated) basketball GOAT’s role will be. I’m still confident, however, that he won’t just be popping in for brief segments.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Prepare yourself for NBC's coverage of the NBA by grabbing a Peacock subscription. A membership costs as little as $7.99 per month, and you can also pay more for Peacock Premium to enjoy ad-free streams. That tier also includes the option to download titles to watch offline later.

On that note, I’ll give yet another thumbs up to NBC for landing another excellent, on-camera personality in Tracy McGrady. I look forward to watching him, MJ and more when the NBA returns to NBC this fall. Peacock subscription holders should also be aware that games and coverage will be available to them as well.