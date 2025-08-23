The Jonas Brothers Once Name-Dropped Kelly Clarkson In A Song, And Her Reaction Is Still Cute And Relatable Nearly 20 Years Later

This year officially marks the two full decades of the Jonas Brothers, given they recorded their first song together back in 2005. One of their most beloved songs is also one of their earliest: “Year 3000” (their own take on Busted’s song of the same name). The JoBros had an interview with Kelly Clarkson recently in the 2025 TV schedule , where they got to talk about the singer and daytime host being name dropped in the song, and I love her reaction to it all.

When the Jonas Brothers helped kick off Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson , Clarkson recalled the first time she found out she was part of “Year 3000.” In her words:

I think it was in a meet and greet and somebody [said], ‘Did you hear the Jonas Brothers song?’ and I was like ‘What, no?’ and they were like ‘They say your name!’ and I was like ‘What!’ I was like, 'That’s so cool to be referenced in any way in pop culture’ — I love it.

Just to take you back almost twenty years ago, when “Year 3000” came out in 2007 Kelly Clarkson was in full music career mode and doing a ton of touring for her albums Breakaway and My December. It couldn’t have been far off from her winning two Grammys at the age of 23 after becoming famous for winning the first season of American Idol.

In the song while the young Jonas Brothers are manifesting their future in the year 3000, they say “This song has gone multi-platinum / Everybody bought our seventh album / It had outsold Kelly Clarkson”. Funny enough, the trio recently put out their seventh album, Greeting From Your Hometown and are currently on tour whilst Clarkson is currently very popular for being a daytime show host , doing viral Kellyoke numbers , and being a judge on The Voice .

As Clarkson shared, she had no idea she was part of the song until a fan mentioned the fact to her and she geeked out at the idea. By that time, she had already also been famously mentioned in The 40-Year-Old Virgin when Steve Carell yells her name during his character’s waxing scene. During the interview, Nick Jonas shared a funny connection they had with Kelly Clarkson at the time they wrote their version of the song:

For like years as a way to get our foot in the door in interviews we’d be like, ‘Yeah we opened for Kelly Clarkson,'... We were not an opener — we were like in a parking lot on the B, B, B, C stage.

As Jonas reminisced, in their early days they played the same festival as Kelly Clarkson in their home state of New Jersey. The brothers would apparently brag that they opened for the megastar even though they were most definitely nowhere near the stage where Clarkson played the festival. Clarkson was totally here for their white lie, suggesting they totally opened for her by those terms.

While we have no idea what’s in store for these two acts come the Year 3000, it’s so full circle to see the Jonas Brothers and Kelly Clarkson in the same room talking about the other.