Karen Gillan Just Rocked The Coolest Red Minidress With The Most Unique Sheer Cutouts, And I'm Obsessed

The side cutout dress trend has been popping off for a while, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere given how much Hollywood stars breathe new life into the look. The latest example of the style has been found thanks to Karen Gillan and one Stella McCartney dress that I’m just in love with on the MCU star.

Gillan has been doing press for one of the most highly-rated 2025 movie releases , The Life Of Chuck. While the movie hit U.S. theaters back in June, it just hit cinemas in the U.K. this week, and thus the actress is pulling all the fashion stops on the latest leg of the promotional tour. Check out this fabulous dress:

Isn’t it gorgeous? Karen Gillan has on a one-shoulder minidress with a red and white pattern and a one-of-a-kind sheer cutout on one side of the dress. The piece has a classy feel to it, while also having a quirky, sexiness to it as well that is unbelievably hard to find in fashion. I love that Gillan’s stylist Bailey Moon paired the look with strappy white stilettos and a single earring that shapes around her ear while her hair is pulled back in a simple, but very neat ponytail.

The actress shared her latest look while asking her fans “who’s been out to the cinema to see The Life Of Chuck in the UK?”. As you can imagine, lots of comments were all about the dress, and her overall fashion moment, but hey, she has people talking, right?

The Life Of Chuck has been a staff favorite here at CinemaBlend that has us discussing its rare life-affirming message and unexpectedly sobbing over its ending . The movie continues Karen Gillan’s partnership with filmmaker Mike Flanagan, whom she previously worked with on Oculus back in 2013. The new movie is an adaptation of one of author Stephen King's more uplifting short stories that examines a man’s life in reverse.

Aside from Gillan serving looks during her latest press tour, the actress recently channelled Nicole Kidman for a magazine shoot and joined the Highlander movie with Henry Cavill . When the news of her new role came out on Thursday, Gillan reacted by sharing that she’d get to let her dialect coach “sit this one out” since she’s Scottish through and through.

That’s not all that she has cooking up though. She’ll also be in the comedy, Let’s Have Kids! with Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Max Greenfield, KJ Apa and Mary Steenburgen, and an animated TV series called Rhona Who Lives by the River also with Fred Armisen, Alan Cumming, John Cho and D’Arcy Carden. While we wait for these projects, the commotion I have for this dress is too real!