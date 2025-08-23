Ahead Of Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars Return, I’m Jazzed About How We’ll Learn More About What Happened To Rey After The Last Jedi

Although it’s not officially scheduled yet on the upcoming Star Wars movies slate, Daisy Ridley’s big screen return as Rey is still in the works, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directing and George Nolfi writing the script as of January 2025. The untitled movie will follow Rey 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker as she forms a new Jedi Order. Coming much sooner, however, is a story shedding more light on what happened to the character after The Last Jedi, and it sounds intriguing.

Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku, an Audible Original that will be released on Thursday, October 9. Clocking in at three hours and 53 minutes, this audio book, which is written by Cavan Scott and narrated by Helen Sadler, follows Rey returning to Jakku and looking to have a breakthrough with her Jedi training. Upon arriving on the desert planet with Finn and BB-8 in tow, she meets a young girl who’s on a dangerous mission to save her family. This trio of Sequel Trilogy will embark into Jakku’s “pitch-black tunnels” beneath the sands and run into various threats to help the girl accomplish her objective.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The Star Wars movies and TV shows can be streamed at your convenience on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

This won’t be the first time Star Wars fans have had the opportunity to check in on Rey between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. The novel Resistance Reborn previously highlighted her as one of the few remaining survivors of the Resistance who was traveling around the galaxy trying to regrow their ranks. Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron also starred in Spark of the Resistance, which saw them going on a rescue mission to the isolated planet of Minfar.

Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku, however, will be a more personal story for Rey. Not only is she returning to the planet she grew up on, she’ll make significant progress with her Jedi training during this time, setting up where we find her at the beginning of The Rise of Skywalker. It’s also the second way Jakku has recently been spotlighted, as the trio of comic book limited series Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising and Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege and Battle of Jakku - Last Stand, chronicled the final conflict in the Galactic Civil War, including why Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa didn’t participate in it.

The Jaws of Jakku will be the Star Wars franchise’s fourth Audible Original, following Padawan’s Pride, Seeds of Starlight and Haunted Starlight, with the latter two being set during the High Republic era. Although past Star Wars audio books have later been turned into novels, like 2019’s Dooku: Jedi Lost, it’s unclear if that will happen with any of these Audible Originals following a period of exclusivity. Also arriving next month is the YA book The Last Order, which will follow Finn and Jannah tracking down a ship full of young passengers that have been kidnapped by The First Order after The Rise of Skywalker.

As far as Star Wars movies go, the film series set in a galaxy far, far away will resume when The Mandalorian & Grogu is released on May 22, 2026. After that is the Ryan Gosling-led Starfighter, which is set to come out in 2027.