Patrick Schwarzenegger Revealed How Parker Posey Helped Him Develop His White Lotus Character, And Of Course It Involved His Genitals

The third season of The White Lotus was without a doubt one of the can’t-miss options on the 2025 TV schedule. We got to know several people at the titular Thailand resort, but one of the most fascinating storylines to follow was that of the Ratliff family. Patrick Schwarzenegger got some pretty good advice from his TV mom Parker Posey about how to develop the character of Saxon — the oldest of the three Ratliff siblings — and yes, his crotch was involved.

Parker Posey was a highlight of The White Lotus Season 3 (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription), playing Victoria, the pill-popping Ratliff matriarch with a wild Southern accent. It sounds like it was a real treat to learn from her, as Patrick Schwarzenegger paid a visit to Hot Ones and revealed how Posey taught him to embody his character. He said:

Parker Posey, in the first days of filming, she came up and she kind of sat there next to me. This was before we even started shooting. She was like, ‘What body part does Saxon lead with, honey?’ and like reached over and grabbed my leg, and she was like, ‘My son.’ I was like, ‘Um…,’ like I didn’t know at that time. She was like, ‘You need to have a body part that he leads with,’ and that’s kind of when we decided that he was going to lead with his genitals and kind of strut around like that.

It sounds to me like Parker Posey was already in character when they had that conversation (I kind of need to know what body part SHE was leading with), because she was already referring to Patrick Schwarzenegger as her son, and when the actor told her part of the story, he adapted that North Carolina drawl.

It was good advice, though, and for a character as cocksure as Saxon was, it definitely makes sense that would be his body part of choice. It’s likely that kind of attitude that inspired The White Lotus porn parody as well.

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character had quite the journey on Season 3 of Mike White’s popular drama. Saxon’s hypersexuality led to him kissing his brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola), and the incest story only got weirder from there.

Perhaps unfortunately, Parker Posey wasn’t the only one talking about the Gen V actor’s genitals. In addition to his TV mother’s advice to be cock-forward at all times, he also had his real-life dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, hyping up his nude scene, even going viral for calling out his son’s “weenie” in an interview. Jeez, thanks, pops.

At least Patrick wasn’t alone? Jason Isaacs also had a nude scene in his role as Timothy Ratliff, Saxon’s dad — and boy you can bet the Harry Potter fans went nuts (don’t worry, guys, it was a prosthetic.)

Only time will tell what The White Lotus Season 4 will look like, or which body parts those characters will lead with, but if you want to relive any of the other iterations of vacations I could never afford, the first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.