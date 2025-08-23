A Matlock Star Really Wants A Tracker Crossover, And I'm Even More In After Hearing His Pitch

CBS hit big back in fall 2024 with the premiere of Matlock, with Kathy Bates debuting the character that has already led to one major award win and the Oscar-winner being in the running for her third career Emmy. With Season 2 now approaching in the 2025 TV schedule, another Matlock star has pitched a way for his character to join Tracker for some action, and I'm on board... to an extent.

Jason Ritter, who plays Julian on Matlock, spoke with Us Weekly about his idea for joining Justin Hartley on Tracker. Considering that Tracker was the massive freshman hit of the 2023-2024 TV season before Matlock won that title in the 2024-2025 season, there would certainly be an audience for it! Ritter joked:

If Tracker ever wants a partner [for Justin’s character, Colter], maybe Julian leaves the firm and he starts a new life. Just two rugged guys.

I love the idea of Julian and Colter teaming up for an episode of Tracker, if only for the sake of seeing Julian so entirely out of his element in that world. It'd be easier to imagine Jason Ritter's character crossing paths with Fiona Rene's Reenie for a legal reason, but much funnier to picture Julian riding shotgun in Colter's truck. After all, "rugged" isn't an adjective I'd ever thought to use for the Matlock character.

I've always imagined a crossover between Elsbeth and Matlock because of the similar tones and both shows airing on the same night, but I'd be all-in with Julian on Tracker if I could make one little amendment to Ritter's pitch.

I'm definitely not on board with the idea of Julian leaving the firm. While the character's days seemed potentially numbered after the Season 1 finale's reveal that he was the Welbrexa culprit, there are still plenty of Matlock questions that need answers involving Julian in Season 2. Julian leaving the firm for a few days and going on an adventure with a probably exasperated Colter? Sure! Leaving the firm for good and Matlock losing Jason Ritter from the cast? No, thank you. Besides, Tracker just cut two series regulars.

Fortunately, he went on to tease some Season 2 stories that indicate he's not going anywhere. Ritter said:

Julian is going to have to grapple — one way or another — with this. It’s such a shameful thing that he has just put it away, tried to be a good dad and focused on his family. Now, he is grappling with the ramifications of what he did. Also he’s terrified.

Julian is probably right to be terrified! It remains to be seen what Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) does with the information considering he's the father of her children, but the secret is bound to change their already rocky relationship. And if Matty (Kathy Bates) finds out? Julian wouldn't be in physical danger, but I imagine she'd make him rue the day he ever endangered her daughter.

Jason Ritter went on to hype what creator Jennie Snyder Urman and the writers have in store, without dropping any pesky spoilers:

They have already taken it in some different directions. I’ve gotten to show other sides [to Julian] and it’s been a lot of fun so far. We’re only at the beginning, so I can’t wait to see what they have in store for me later.

So, it appears that there's no danger of Jason Ritter's joke pitch about joining Tracker actually happening, and some juicy stories for his character seem to be in the works. See what's next for Julian after his big secret came out to his ex-wife when Matlock Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET before returning to its usual 9 p.m. ET Thursday time slot on October 16. You can also revisit the first season streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.