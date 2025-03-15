Andy Samberg Really Hates Former SNL Co-Star Seth Meyers' Dog. Like Really: 'He Scratched Out Her Face Like A Serial Killer And Mailed It Back.'

Add another late night beef to your scorecard.

Some of the greatest feuds in the world of entertainment are ones that blur the lines of reality. We’ve seen the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman duking it out in the past, and now the 2025 TV schedule has reminded us of an entry that needs to be in the conversation. Apparently there’s beef between SNL vet Andy Samberg and former co-star Seth Meyers’ dog, Frisbee. The NBC late night host has shared a story that makes me question if this is really a bit, or a bitter truth.

If you follow Late Night with Seth Meyers on social media, you may have seen a video where someone asked him about the “Samberg v. Frisbee” feud, and if the former Weekend Update anchor hates anything nearly as much. Here's part of Seth Meyers’ story about this furry fury:

He really hates my dog, and he’s hated my dog since she was little, and now she’s 14 years old. … Here’s a true thing he did. I sent our Christmas card, Frisbee’s in it every year. He scratched out her face like a serial killer, and mailed it back.

In researching this supposed beef, I had to look up what I could about Samberg v. Frisbee, and I had no idea that this is something that has spanned over years. Not quite as long as the Kimmel/Damon “feud,” but at the very least this has existed since 2020. Maybe it’s because I don’t think that people would beef with a creature as adorable as Frisbee, but it was a blindspot for me.

Thanks to the power of YouTube, I’ve now seen the saga unfold, and…yeah, this is totally a bit. You can’t watch Andy Samberg and Seth Meyers riff on the subject of this Italian Greyhound and take it the least bit seriously.

But if there was a clip that could confuse newcomers, it would definitely have to be the below Instagram video. I don't know about you, but for me, this counts as a great dramatic performance from an SNL star:

Now that we’ve all taken this journey together, we can enjoy Andy Samberg’s slams on Frisbee as much as we do the faux feud between Ryan Reynolds. and Hugh Jackman. Unless we actually see that Christmas card shown on screen, that is, in which case it might be the time to question things a bit.

Either that, or it's time to give Seth Meyers another primetime special to address the matter head on, putting Andy Samberg and Frisbee in a room together for the ultimate showdown. Someone should book Lester Holt to moderate, before he leaves the building.

In the meantime, Late Night with Seth Meyers will continue to entertain your weeknights, at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC. Just don’t forget that per NBC’s late night shakeups, Fridays are saved for repeats.

