That Time Billy Bob Thornton Confronted An SNL Crew Member When He Was Set To Host: ‘Say It To My Face’

No one truly knows what’s going to happen on live TV, especially when a landmark comedic institution like Saturday Night Live is involved. While the NBC late night staple is missing from the 2025 TV schedule while on hiatus, that just means it’s a good time for cast members past and present to share some of their most memorable stories about past SNL hosts in Studio 8H as we wait to hear who's hosting upcoming episodes.

The latest example centers on previous guest host Billy Bob Thornton getting into a bit of a disagreement with a crew member, which resulted in a situation that sounds ripe for one of his movies.. In the latest episode of The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast, the conversation turned to late SNL lighting designer Phil Hymes, thanks to memories of his expertise throughout decades on the job, leading Seth Meyers to share the story behind Hymes and the aforementioned Landman cast member clashing during his 2001 hosting gig, as described below:

Billy Bob Thornton was hosting and he was running his monologue wearing his baseball hat. And Phil Hymes came up out on the floor and said to someone else, 'Somebody tell him to take his hat off.' And then Billy Bob Thornton was basically like, ‘Hey old man, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’

Now that definitely sounds like a heated exchange on face value; and if you know Billy Bob Thornton’s work, you could imagine him staring daggers at Phil Hymes at this point. That is, until you get to what I think is the detail that really makes this story.

As Seth Meyers continued his the tale, he included this additional context on how, and more importantly where, that confrontation took place:

Now I also want to clarify Billy Bob Thornton did not do this in front of everybody. He walked off stage and he went and talked to Phil Hymes, real man to man. I never saw Phil do this. Phil had a real 'I apologize' moment. There was a real like two decent men of honor [conversation].

Fans who are curious are welcome to utilize their Peacock subscriptions to try and spot where/when this may have happened.

Mr. Thornton certainly has a reputation for being a larger than life character, on both sides of the camera. However, that particular door opens both ways, especially when this story is compared to what some consider to be SNL’s potentially worst host. One could very easily picture this “men of honor” moment transpiring; maybe even ending with a firm handshake and some lighthearted profanity.

If only Thornton and Hymes had ridden back to the stage on horses, though considering the dimensions of those hallways, that doesn’t seem possible. Which is exactly the sort of detail this Saturday Night Live veteran would have appreciated; as shown in this podcast’s wealth of knowledge. Strangely enough, it also fits into the context of Billy Bob Thornton's rejection of major villain roles in the past.

Though speaking of details, I seriously wonder how that conversation played out exactly, as if you go back and watch that monologue, Billy Bob Thornton is still wearing that baseball cap. You can see for yourself, as well as catch up with any of the previous 50 seasons of SNL, through streaming on Peacock. Meanwhile, this fall will see Season 51’s premiere, on a date that’s still to be determined.