Blake Shelton Got In A Sick Dig About Jimmy Fallon's Infamous ‘Fake’ Laugh, And I Can't Get Enough
So harsh, but so funny.
Jimmy Fallon has been one of the best current late-night hosts for 11 years now, appearing nightly on the 2025 TV calendar to converse with fellow celebs. With the host’s background on Saturday Night Live and his overall exuberant personality, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon often features games, skits and lots of laughter. Perhaps too much laughter? Fallon has been accused of faking his amusement with guests, and Blake Shelton totally called him on it.
The country music star visited The Tonight Show to promote his new album For Recreational Use Only. Blake Shelton is no stranger to Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show, as this marked his 10th appearance, so I’m sure it was no shock when the host cracked up multiple times, doubling over in laughter and grabbing Shelton’s arm. As the singer talked about working with Post Malone last year, he realized there were similarities — and one big difference — between Malone and Fallon. Shelton deadpanned:
Dayyyum. Now, when Blake Shelton was a coach on The Voice, he was known to be quite the troll, but this is not a new criticism of the late-night host. In fact, it’s kind of fair. I don’t think I’ve ever watched Jimmy Fallon interview anyone without, at some point, him throwing his head back in laughter, clapping his hands or banging on his desk.
I’m definitely not saying all (or even most) of his laughs are fake, but I might say “performative” is a fair adjective. Look at recent guest Young Mazino from The Last of Us, for example. The actor looks far less amused by what he said than Jimmy Fallon:
Jimmy Fallon is known for his own hilarious quotes, and I love that he’s not afraid to show appreciation for others’ humor, like when he shared a knee-slapper with Sofia Vergara.
I also wouldn’t feel too sorry for Jimmy Fallon following Blake Shelton’s quip. The country music star may dish it out, but he can also take it (just ask Adam Levine, who has talked about how far was “too far” to push his fellow Voice coach). Shelton definitely thought Fallon was setting up for a joke when he described the new album cover:
- Jimmy Fallon: I think the album cover is cool. It's mysterious. You're, like, a stranger in a bar.
- Blake Shelton: Stop.
- Fallon: No, no, no.
- Shelton: What are you doing? Just say your joke. I know you’re building up to something.
- Fallon: No, you're, like, thinking. You're in front of a jukebox, there's a map behind you with, like, a whip. You're like Indiana Jones. You're deciding, ‘What song should I play next?’
It was then that Blake Shelton asked the band to start playing something so that Jimmy Fallon would have to stop dissecting the cover of his record.
Jimmy Fallon definitely seems to have fun as he talks to his guests, but after so many years of people calling him out for fake laughing, I am dying over Blake Shelton’s takedown.
If you want to see more Fallon, tune into The Tonight Show at 11:35 p.m. ET each weeknight on NBC, and you can catch Blake Shelton on The Voice when he returns to perform on the Season 27 finale. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 20, on NBC. Both shows are available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.
