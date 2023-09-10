Ashley Tisdale Went Viral On TikTok For Hilariously Acknowledging Her Legendary Disney Channel Days, And I'm So Here For It

Disney Channel in the early ‘00s was truly a blessed time to grow up, especially when you think about all the beloved shows like That’s So Raven, DCOMs or cartoons like Kim Possible that were airing. The channel was truly thriving, and Ashley Tisdale totally channeled her High School Musical character Sharpay Evans in real life by getting to be part of it all. Now, she's looking back at her legendary projects with Disney, and I love it!

Tisdale, who is now 38 years old, with her Disney Channel days greatly behind her, took to TikTok to humorously touch upon her career and it instantly went viral, of course. Check out the video:

She recorded a video of her lip-syncing the words of fellow Disney Channel star Debby Ryan in the most perfect way that allowed her to bring attention to all the projects she was part of over the years. It may not be her words, but the actress acknowledging that she “made history” by starring in three major Disney Channel franchises is completely correct, and it’s great to see that she knows it.

Getting her start on Disney Channel in 2005 with The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Ashley Tisdale starred in 87 episodes as Maddie Fitzpatrick, alongside her co-stars, Cole and Dylan Sprouse and Brenda Song. A year into being part of the series, the first High School Musical was released. The actress then went on to do two sequels of High School Musical with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and the rest of the cast . Around the same time, she also started voicing Candice Flynn in Phineas and Ferb for 129 episodes and a 2020 movie.

In other words, Ashley Tisdale was an absolute star on the Disney Channel, and honestly, we don’t talk about it enough. We spend a lot of time talking about other stars like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Zendaya, but none of the above accomplished that much on the Disney Channel. Not many actors can say they had a trilogy of successful movies, a long-running sitcom and a six-season animated series, but that is literally Tisdale’s life and it’s very much impressive.

Aside from her work on Disney Channel, Tisdale has been acting and doing voice work since she was 10 years old. In recent years, the actress gave birth to her daughter Jupiter Iris French, who was born on March 23, 2021, served as a panelist on The Masked Dancer and recently launched Being Frenshe, her line of beauty and personal care products, available at Target. While promoting the line, Tisdale even recreated her High School Musical “Fabulous” scene 15 years later !