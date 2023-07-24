Watch Ashley Tisdale Recreate High School Musical 2's 'Fabulous' Scene Over 15 Years Later

Ashley Tisdale is a Disney icon, in great part because of the High School Musical movies. The franchise was a big hit in the 2000s, and the actress’ performance as the snooty Sharpay Evans has lived fondly in the hearts of many. One of her most memorable scenes was from the second movie in the series, in which she sings "Fabulous" and lists all the luxuries she needs in her life. It’s a fan-favorite and, now 15 years later, Tisdale has recreated the scene, and it's a sight to behold.

The 38-year-old star took to TikTok to promote her new lifestyle and beauty brand, Being Frenshe, and, to do so, she put on quite the show. She recreated the "Fabulous" scene by her pool and included products from her enterprise. The videos are a blast to watch, as they're oozing with nostalgia. There's also a fair dose of the sass that made people fall in love with Sharpay over a decade ago. You can one clip below:

A second part to the viral campaign was shared on the Being Freshe TikTok, where the actress took full advantage of her pool chair, which definitely adds a little oomf to the number. You can see for yourself:

@beingfrenshe Raise your hand if you need more being frenshe 🙋‍♀️ ♬ original sound - BEING FRENSHE

Ashley Tisdale looks great and can still channel the same attitude she infused into Sharpay. "Fabulous" has taken on a life of its own since it debuted in 2007. In hindsight, her character’s pink ensemble from the original scene is totally Barbiecore and ahead of its time. While the character served as an antagonist of sorts throughout the trilogy, she had a firm following and, even today, some fans think Sharpay was ultimately the heroine of the movies and deserved more respect. Even though the fanbase has grown up, adult fans still find themselves rewatching the High School Musical and loving it, which is great to see.

The HSM movies were a unique kind of hit for Disney, so it’s no wonder The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum would want to capitalize on it for her company. It launched the careers of young actors like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens and even sparked a TV spinoff, High School Musical The Series. (That series thrust Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and more into the spotlight). And the Phineas & Ferb alum isn’t the only one who has given this kind of fan service on TikTok, as Bart Johnson has also re-enacted memorable Coach Bolton lines for his followers.

It's been a while since our screens have been graced with Sharpay Evans’ presence, but leave it to Ashley Tisdale to reignite our love for the character. She definitely remains of Disney Channel's brightest former stars. I’m now just hoping we get a reprise of the Tipton commercial song from her Suite Life days at some point while she advertises for Being Frenshe.

You can revisit the star's legendary original performance of "Fabulous" now by checking out High School Musical 2 with a Disney+ subscription. That same membership will also allow you to stream the other two films and the TV offshoot. For more information on other Y2K classics available on the streaming platform, read about best Disney Channel original movies to watch there.