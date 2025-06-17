Dolly Parton Explained The Similarities Between Her and Sabrina Carpenter, And I Totally See It

When it comes to iconic female musicians, Dolly Parton is undeniably one of the biggest names in the game. The country star’s still-expanding catalog has inspired countless artists such as goddaughter Miley Cyrus and Grammy winner Beyoncé. Yet for as standalone a career blueprint as Parton crafted for herself, I was surprised to hear the legend comparing her past to Sabrina Carpenter’s current trailblazing career path, but it makes a lot of sense.

While the two weren't part of the 2025 TV schedule or co-starring in any big-screen features, the duo still made a splash as the 79-year-old joined Carpenter on the deluxe version of Short n’ Sweet for the hit ‘Please Please Please.’ Ahead of her new album Man’s Best Friend taking the Internet by storm, she stripped down for the cover of Rolling Stone for an article that included a small spot from Parton.

The theme park inspiration shared the following about her latest collaborator, pointing out that the two artists probably have more in common than differences.

Our voices are very similar. I can’t tell sometimes which part’s her and which part’s me. And we look like relatives. She looks like she could be my little sister. We’re little women, doing big things.

While I’m making a mental note of re-streaming their duet ASAP, I know both have dynamic pop-country ranges. Meanwhile, looking at young pictures of the ‘9 to 5’ singer after learning of the comparison is wild. Even though they aren’t full on twins or anything, vintage Parton and present Carpenter really do mirror the other well. Not to mention, both are wildly ambitious and carving out a path that is uniquely theirs.

The ‘Espresso’ singer agreed that the likeness between her and the ‘Islands in the Stream’ performer hit a little different outside of the normal bounds. In Carpenter’s words, she equated it to seeing a future version of herself:

It felt like I was looking in a weird mirror into the future.

With both celebs shedding light on their kindred vibes and familial looks, it makes me think of what more they share. Of course, they are wildly popular musicians who can also act–Steel Magnolias, 9 to 5, Girl Meets World and Tall Girl to name drop just a few titles for each star. But also has faced their fair share of career challenges that relate to gender, most recently the teased image that followed Carpenter’s single,‘Manchild’ releasing.

Needless to say, the ‘little women, doing big things,’ aka Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter similarities are more intertwined in my head now than ever. It does make me wonder if and when the continuing rising singer’s catalog will be covered by future talent a la Beyoncé's cover of Jolene. Or if she’ll be a north star to the next generation and collaborate with them like Parton joined Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘Please Please Please.’ Fingers are crossed over here.