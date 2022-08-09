Better Call Saul's Vince Gilligan Gives Blunt Answer About The Possibility Of More Shows In The Breaking Bad Universe
By Heidi Venable published
Is there a chance for more spinoffs?
When Breaking Bad aired its series finale in 2013 after five intense seasons on AMC, fans were sustained by the promise of a Saul Goodman spinoff. We were thrilled to be getting more content from this universe, and with the bar set so incredibly high, nobody could have expected Better Call Saul to be as good as, or possibly better than, Breaking Bad. So in the days leading up to the prequel’s final episode, you certainly can’t blame fans for questioning if there’s an opportunity for a Saul spinoff featuring one of its characters, and given co-creator Vince Gilligan’s blunt response, it’s obvious he’s given it some thought too.
Better Call Saul — the prequel starring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill-turned-Saul Goodman-turned-Gene Takavic — is set wrap its six-season run on Monday, August 15, with an episode forebodingly titled “Saul Gone.” Vince Gilligan shared his thoughts with Rolling Stone about whether he could or should continue the narrative he’s been working on for over a decade. He said:
This world that Vince Gilligan created is clearly one he cares a lot about, and it’s exciting that there is a part of him that would love to continue to tell its stories. However, it seems he’s questioning how much is too much? At some point, you just have to let the end be the end, particularly for this type of universe. Gilligan continued:
With the creative genius that Vince Gillian and his team have brought to the AMC dramas, whatever “something new” he moves on to, he’s guaranteed a built-in fanbase. It furthermore seems unlikely that he’d fail at all of his future endeavors, forcing him to come crawling back to the deserts of New Mexico (or wherever the next installment would take us). However, with some of TV’s best characters coming from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, it’s always good to know that the creative potential is there if Gilligan ever one day chooses to return to it.
Albuquerque may not be the multiverse, but fans were treated to a guest appearances from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, in Season 6 of the prequel series. Cranston has opened up about returning for Saul and specifically detailed the massive amount of secrecy surrounding his and Paul's roles. He also joked that former co-star Bob Odenkirk had changed since stepping into the lead of his own series.
We’ll have to see what else Vince Gilligan has up his sleeve for the series finale, which is set for 9 p.m. ET Monday, August 15, on AMC. In the meantime, catch up on the best episodes of Better Call Saul so far, with the first five seasons available for streaming with a Netflix subscription.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.