Squid Game's Creator Shared His Big Idea For A Spinoff, And I Would Actually Love To See It Happen

The end of Squid Game is here with the third and final season now streaming with a Netflix subscription on the 2025 TV schedule. Although one of Netflix’s biggest series is officially done, it’s possible the story could continue in some other way, regardless of how it ends. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his big idea for a spinoff, and I would actually love to see it somehow.

The series quickly broke records when it first premiered in 2021 after Squid Game was pitched for 10 years. But that didn’t stop the streamer from making fans wait over three years for Season 2. Of course, a lot changed in between those two seasons, and it was clear when Season 2 premiered in December. But that’s an idea that Dong-hyuk, who also serves as showrunner, writer, and director, has. He told Entertainment Weekly that he’s been thinking about a new series and his idea is actually pretty good:

I actually had this faint ideation about possibly a spinoff — not a sequel, but maybe a spinoff about the three-year gap between season 1 and season 2 when Gi-hun [Lee Jung-jae] looks around for the recruiters. There is that three-year period, and maybe I could have a portrayal of what the recruiters or Captain Park [Oh Dal-su] or officers or masked men were doing in that period, not inside the gaming arena, but their life outside of that. So that is some vague ideation that I have that could possibly be developed in the future.

It would be interesting to get a series that focuses on the years between Seasons 1 and 2. Season 2 did show a little bit of an aftermath, but getting the immediate aftermath of Gi-hun winning and settling back into his life and making the decision to take down the Game would certainly be fun to see. Not only that, but to see those behind Squid Game in their normal lives and what they really do outside of it all would give viewers more of a backstory as to how this all came to be and why they’re part of it.

There is a lot more to tell with Squid Game and the overall story, and fans lost out on three years of stories between Seasons 1 and 2. I would love to see more of what happened in those years. Whether or not that will actually happen is unknown, especially since Dong-hyuk said it was a “faint ideation.” He did, however, say that it was possible for a future spinoff. It wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix jumped at the chance to do another Squid Game series, especially if it meant more records to be broken.

That being said, it is pretty surprising that Dong-hyuk would want to do more Squid Game or, at the very least, is thinking about continuing it in a spinoff. He’s been open about how rough filming was, previously admitting Season 2 was “hell” while filming. He also lost nearly 10 teeth during the first season, but I suppose the sacrifice is worth it if it means more story to tell.

If a Squid Game spinoff were to happen, it probably wouldn’t be for a while, but the hope is there. For now, fans can stream all three seasons of the South Korean thriller now.