I Asked Dan Harmon About Ricky And Morty Ever Ending, And He Gave Me One Reason The Show Might Consider It
I totally get his reasoning.
Rick and Morty Season 8 is here, and it's sounds like just the latest batch of episodes we'll be enjoying in the years to come. While there might've been a time when the Adult Swim series was considering an endpoint, creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder confirmed to CinemaBlend there's no end in sight (currently) for the sci-fi animated series, and gave me a good reason why.
I had a chance to talk to Harmon and Marder ahead of the arrival of the new season and asked about whether they've ever considered an "endgame" for Rick and Morty. There might have been a point that was in the cards when the series was more serialized, but the show's massive popularity has led to them getting the greenlight to make new seasons indefinitely.
In fact, at this point, Dan Harmon doesn't see any reason to stop the train:
He has a point, because while some sitcoms like Seinfeld and Young Sheldon took pride in going out while still at their peak, Rick and Morty is in a different category of television (and make significantly fewer episodes per season). It seems he and the rest of the crew are committed to making sure there are many episodes to binge with a Max subscription for our grandchildren years into the future.
I suppose all this to say, the meme of "100 years of Rick and Morty" is a real thing.
That said, there is a caveat to that promise. Dan Harmon noted that in the case where the best episodes of Rick and Morty start to eclipse more recent episodes by a wide margin, he's not opposed to pulling the plug on the animated series.
I thought of Stranger Things' final season when Dan Harmon said that, and yeah, Rick and Morty doesn't need to try and do that. There's nothing wrong with being yet another animated show that continues with no real plan for an ending. Or it can do what The Simpsons did and make a random ending for people wanting to see one, then continue as a series afterward, like nothing happened.
Scott Marder gave his two cents on it all, and it sounds like we could be getting sequels to Interdimensional Cable for years to come. The Rick and Morty showrunner echoed Harmon and assured me there are no conversations about ending the show, even as they wrap up work on Season 10:
As a longtime fan who has had the chance to see a handful of Season 8 episodes in advance, I have to agree. Rick and Morty is firing on all cylinders in the new season, and it's just as good now as it was when I first got into the series. I'm especially a fan of the real story behind that whole group of Ricks teased in the trailer, but I won't spoil the surprise for how that all works out.
Rick and Morty Season 8 airs on Adult Swim Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET. Set those DVRs and be ready for another batch of wild episodes, because this might end up being one of the best seasons yet.
