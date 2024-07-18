Bob Newhart, Sitcom Legend And Big Bang Theory Fave, Is Dead At 94

One of the great masters of comedy — and I'm talking every kind of comedy — Bob Newhart made millions upon millions of fans laugh for more than six decades, with lofty career that began with his unique, buttoned-down mind. Sadly, the creator of several of TV's all-time best sitcoms is no longer leaving us laughing, as Newhart has been reported dead at the age of 94.

According to his publicist Jerry Digney (via THR), Bob Newhart passed away while at his home in Los Angeles. No specific cause of death was shared, but Digney did state that it came after a "series of short illnesses."

Bob Newhart amassed a large number of accolades throughout his storied career, starting with a trio of Grammys in 1961 for his pair of comedy albums The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart and The Button Down Mind Strikes Back.

He went on to create and star in several different self-titled series, from The Bob Newhart Show to Newhart to Bob, but it was The Big Bang Theory that led the legend to his first and only Emmy win, as he took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2013 for his performance as Arthur "Professor Proton" Jeffries.

As well as his sitcom work, Bob Newhart was always a master of the stage, whether it was stand-up or late night talk shows. Rewatch one of Newhart's funniest TV interviews of the 2000s as he hit up Late Night with Conan O'Brien to share a hilarious prank story about Johnny Carson.

Bob Newhart is survived by his four children — Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer — and ten grandchildren in total.

We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Bob Newhart in this time of mourning. There will never be another like Bob.