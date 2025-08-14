Anthony Mackie Is In London Shooting The Biggest Marvel Movie In Years, And Everyone Just Wants To Talk About Him Making Out With A Mystery Woman

It’s hard to overstate just how big Anthony Mackie’s career is right now. Following the release of Captain America: Brave New World on the 2025 movie calendar, he's currently starring in Twisted Metal Season 2, which has garnered some solid reviews from critics. Then, on top of all that, he’s also shooting the biggest upcoming Marvel movie in years. However, forget all of that, because people really just want to talk about how he was pictured making out with a mystery woman.

Captain America Gets Steamy With A Blonde On The Streets Of London

The MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday is filming in London right now and coming to theaters in 2026. Anthony Mackie, however, seems to be mixing a little pleasure into his business trip, as someone sent photos to Deuxmoi of the Captain America portrayer engaged in a pretty heavy makeout session.

The identity of the woman in the photos is unknown, but the actor had both hands full, if you know what I mean, as he was pictured squeezing her bottom as the two locked lips outside of an establishment on the streets of London. His lady wore a white tiered minidress with black boots, and Anthony Mackie wore black pants and a black jacket with a white tee underneath.

In some of the photos, he sported a goofy grin, as he and the mystery blonde kissed like no one was watching.

Anthony Mackie stays generally quiet about his love life, but in February, he told People that he was single and found dating “hard” as a famous person, because you can’t tell who you can trust. The actor — who will also likely star in the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027 — was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, Sheletta Chapital, from 2014 to 2018, with whom he shares four sons.

Avengers: Doomsday Continues Filming Ahead Of 2026 Release

There’s no way to know if this public PDA session was a one-time thing or perhaps something more serious, but if it is the latter, it sounds like they'll have plenty of time to spend together. Filming for Doomsday kicked off in April, and Anthony Mackie provided an update in July, giving an emphatic, “Hell no,” when asked if they were almost finished.

While not much is known about the plot of Avengers: Doomsday, it’s safe to say it’s going to be a huge chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers movies always hold big stakes for its superheroes, and the Doomsday cast is especially large even by those standards, with entire teams, including the Thunderbolts (aka New Avengers), The Fantastic Four and the X-Men, set to make appearances.

Both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to lean heavily into the multiverse. And while we don’t know exactly how all of the stories will come together, Anthony Mackie teased that Doomsday will have a cliffhanger ending that sets up “the continuation of the Marvel saga.”

Fans of the MCU should also be prepared for anything to happen, because the Captain America actor warned that “No one is safe. Everyone is expendable.” The thought of more tragic losses is pretty concerning, but we’ve still got a while before we really have to start worrying. Until then, many people are biding their time by theorizing about what may be happening in the star’s life when the cameras aren’t rolling.

You can also catch Mackie on Twisted Metal, with new episodes premiering each Thursday with a Peacock subscription.