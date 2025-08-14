Love Yellowstone? Taylor Sheridan's Future At Paramount Sounds Very Different From Stephen Colbert's

There’s no question that the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and all the other news surrounding the Paramount and Skydance merger has caused a lot of talk about how things could change at CBS, Paramount+ and more. That got me wondering about the future of upcoming Yellowstone shows . However, Paramount’s CEO, David Ellison, shared his thoughts on what lies ahead for Taylor Sheridan, and his comment proves that the producer's projects aren’t going anywhere.

It was reported that Ellison acknowledged the “uber importance” of Taylor Sheridan during a meet and greet that was held in the new home of Paramount-Skydance (via THR ). While discussing the future of properties like Top Gun, Star Trek and more, he also couldn’t deny the popularity of the Yellowstone franchise and its creator’s track record. To that point, he said:

He is literally a singular genius with a perfect track record. If we can make this his home as long as he wants to tell stories, we want to do that.

I can’t say I’m shocked that he feels this way about Taylor Sheridan and his work. The sheer volume of shows he has that can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription proves that he’s been a high priority for the company for years now.

However, considering the merger and the news of Colbert’s cancellation, it’s hard not to wonder how other things could change.

Thankfully, it sounds like they won’t for Sheridan and his shows. In fact, it seems like they’ve become even more of a priority for the newly merged company, considering the success they’ve all had in the past.

He’s also experienced success across platforms. Yellowstone's first episode without Kevin Costner brought in the show’s biggest ratings ever, as it roped in 16.4 million viewers during its Sunday night premiere that aired on both its home network, the Paramount Network, and CBS. Meanwhile, its spinoff, 1923 , got 1.4 billion minutes watched in one week over on Paramount+.

Plus, considering the number of Yellowstone spinoffs and other Sheridan-produced shows in the works, it’s clear how much faith this company has in the super producer/writer.

On the 2025 TV schedule alone, we know we’ll be getting Season 3 of Tulsa King on September 21, Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown on October 26 and Season 2 of Landman on November 16. On top of that, the Rip and Beth Yellowstone spinoff is expected to premiere this year, too. Then, early next year, Kayce’s show, Y: Marshals, will be featured on CBS’s 2025-2026 primetime lineup .

That’s not all, either. We’re still also waiting on updates for Yellowstone’s spinoffs like 6666, 1944 and The Madison.

All-in-all, Paramount-Skydance seemingly isn’t changing anything about the plans for Taylor Sheridan’s long list of work. In fact, they seem to love it so much they’ll take even more of it. So, while some shows get cut from the company's lineup, others will stay put, and in some cases expand. So, as we learn more about all of it, we’ll keep you updated.