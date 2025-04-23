Damon Wayans Spoke Out After CBS Canceled Poppa's House, And The First Comment Was Brutal
Not a Big Bang Theory fan, it seems.
The list of shows canceled in 2025 grew a bit longer this week, as CBS execs continued to make vital decisions with several of its on-the-bubble shows. Following the cancellations of dramas FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, to name just a couple, the broadcast network shook up its Monday night schedule by cancelling the family sitcom Poppa’s House.
The news sparked star and co-creator Damon Wayans to share an extremely grateful message with his fans who stuck it out as the season continued airing as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Though not all of the responses were so cheery.
Damon Wayans Share All The Love Despite The Bad News
For all that it's disappointing to lose a job as an actor, it's even more painful when the actor is also a key part of the creative team behind the scenes. Yet despite any and all negativity that could have served as his reaction, Wayans chose instead to take the high road and only look back through rose-colored glasses.
Wayans also shared kind words for everyone working on the show behind the scenes, calling the entire crew the "heartbeat" of the show. He also gave a special shout out to his son and co-star Damon Wayans Jr., as well as all the other members of the famed family who popped up across the show's single season, such as Marlon Wayans and Amara Wayans.
And of course, he shared the love for everyone who tuned in on a weekly basis, saying:
Despite this being a heap of bad news to deal with even before Poppa's House officially wrapped airing its 18 episodes — the now-series finale is set to air on April 28 — it sounds like the experience of bringing it to life in the first place was worth it for the superstar. But not everyone was so positive with their reactions.
Poppa's House Fan Takes Aim At CBS In Brutal Comment
It would appear that at least one Poppa's House fan was upset enough about the cancellation news that they invoked the name of one of CBS' biggest cash cow characters, saying:
To that commenter's point, The Big Bang Theory lasted for twelve seasons, while Young Sheldon went for seven. Currently, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to conclude its first year, with another season already ordered up. And then there's also the in-development streaming spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. So that's 20 combined seasons so far for Sheldon and the Coopers, and just one season for the Fultons on Poppa's House.
Thankfully, even the comments with more dour tones like that were still in support of the one-and-done sitcom. To be expected, several of Damon Wayans' co-stars and family members chimed in.
- MARLON WAYANS: You know What It is… everything is God. I hear loud and clear. Let’s go
- WENDY RAQUEL ROBINSON: What an honor to share space, create and laugh with you and the ENTIRE @poppashousecbs team and Wayans family🙏🏾 I am blessed by you ALL❤️
- TETONA JACKSON: Forever grateful ❤
- CHAUNTÉ WAYANS: ❤️
- CARA MIA WAYANS: Such a fun learning growing experience! Loved seeing the fam and the crew everyday❤️
- DEON COLE: Love.
- ANIYA WAYANS: Loved every second ❤️
- TOMMY DAVIDSON: ❤️
So here's hoping that fans get everything they're hoping for out of the first and only season's finale, "Magic Shine Again," when it airs on CBS on Monday, April 28, at 8:30 p.m.ET. Eps can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
