NBC Boss Explains Why Suits LA, Night Court And Other Shows Were Canceled, But Without Addressing The Elephant In The Room
What prompted those major cancellations?
The list of TV shows canceled or ending in 2025 is growing, especially as networks make decisions on what to renew, green light and sack ahead of the summer. NBC really dropped the axe last week, as a whopping five shows – Suits LA, Night Court, Found, The Irrational and Lopez vs. Lopez – were officially canned. In the aftermath, one of the company’s top executives is offering some clarity in regard to why he and his colleagues pulled the plug on those titles. However, he did so without mentioning a key piece of information.
Jeff Bader Gives An Explanation As To Why So Many Notable Shows Were Canceled
Ahead of the Suits spinoff’s premiere this past February, the Aaron Korsh-created show was a significant topic of discussion. Born from the popularity surge its parent show experienced on Netflix in 2023, the offshoot was positioned to revitalize the franchise. That didn’t pan out, however, given that NBC opted to cap its run after a single, 13-episode season. Jeff Bader, NBCUniversal’s President of Program Planning Strategy, formally addressed the cancellation, and it sounds like the show didn’t meet expectations:
Jeff Bader made these comments during a press conference that was attended by Deadline. Also, during the event, the exec went on to address the other high-profile cancellations that were reported days ago. Bader seemed to suggest that these decisions were not made lightly, as key variables had to be evaluated:
It’s true that entertainment corporations have to evaluate viewership on multiple platforms, which help to inform renewal and cancellation choices. Growth potential is also key, especially when you consider that in many cases, network TV offerings can have lengthy runs. However, it’s definitely worth mentioning that the programming strategist didn’t mention how a returning TV block is set to shake up NBC’s primetime lineup starting this fall.
A Long-Dormant Piece Of Programming Is Set To Return To NBC At The End Of The Year
Sports fans may remember that the “Peacock Network” used to be a mecca for professional basketball. Well, that’s shaping up to be the case again, as NBA on NBC is returning this fall, with games being broadcast on TV and livestreamed for Peacock subscription holders. The company is apparently going all in on this, as top tier basketball analysts are being recruited for the massive coverage initiative. However, it comes with a bit of caveat, as it’ll consume three hours of primetime real estate weekly.
With that, slots for original programming this coming fall were somewhat limited, arguably contributing to the programming bloodbath that just took place. And, considering that this NBA block is part of an 11-year deal, the powers that be are going to have to be incredibly judicious when choosing what stays on the air and what doesn’t.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
With access to Peacock, fans have a vast library of NBC content at their fingertips. The service can cost as little as $7.99 per month. There's also the Peacock Premium tier, which is pricier, but it also offers ad-free streams. Additionally, that plan features the option to download titles for later viewings.
At present though, fans are likely bummed by the wave of cancellations that just gripped NBC. During a chat with CinemaBlend, The Irrational’s showrunner expressed optimism that a third season would be produced, before the axe came down. Night Court’s demise also brings to mind comments that cast member John Larroquette shared with CB about the cast finally meshing.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
This is certainly a tough time when it comes to the TV season but, of course, fans shouldn’t simply dwell on the host of series that have been given the boot. Nevertheless, with NBA on NBC now taking up a considerable amount of air time, I’m curious as to how the network will balance programming amid the remainder of the 2025 TV schedule and beyond.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.