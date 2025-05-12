NBC Boss Explains Why Suits LA, Night Court And Other Shows Were Canceled, But Without Addressing The Elephant In The Room

The list of TV shows canceled or ending in 2025 is growing, especially as networks make decisions on what to renew, green light and sack ahead of the summer. NBC really dropped the axe last week, as a whopping five shows – Suits LA, Night Court, Found, The Irrational and Lopez vs. Lopez – were officially canned. In the aftermath, one of the company’s top executives is offering some clarity in regard to why he and his colleagues pulled the plug on those titles. However, he did so without mentioning a key piece of information.

Jeff Bader Gives An Explanation As To Why So Many Notable Shows Were Canceled

Ahead of the Suits spinoff’s premiere this past February, the Aaron Korsh-created show was a significant topic of discussion. Born from the popularity surge its parent show experienced on Netflix in 2023, the offshoot was positioned to revitalize the franchise. That didn’t pan out, however, given that NBC opted to cap its run after a single, 13-episode season. Jeff Bader, NBCUniversal’s President of Program Planning Strategy, formally addressed the cancellation, and it sounds like the show didn’t meet expectations:

Suits: LA had a very short run, but it really has not resonated [with audiences in] the way we thought it would. There can be many, many reasons why it hasn’t resonated, but it’s just not showing the potential to grow for us in the future, unfortunately. Those are the decisions we had to make.

Jeff Bader made these comments during a press conference that was attended by Deadline. Also, during the event, the exec went on to address the other high-profile cancellations that were reported days ago. Bader seemed to suggest that these decisions were not made lightly, as key variables had to be evaluated:

We had to look at the performance of the shows, both on linear and on digital. We had to see the ones that looked like they had growth potential in the future. We’re looking at how stable they are in their linear performance, how stable they are on digital which ones are growing, which ones are declining. And we had to make some hard decisions.

It’s true that entertainment corporations have to evaluate viewership on multiple platforms, which help to inform renewal and cancellation choices. Growth potential is also key, especially when you consider that in many cases, network TV offerings can have lengthy runs. However, it’s definitely worth mentioning that the programming strategist didn’t mention how a returning TV block is set to shake up NBC’s primetime lineup starting this fall.

A Long-Dormant Piece Of Programming Is Set To Return To NBC At The End Of The Year

Sports fans may remember that the “Peacock Network” used to be a mecca for professional basketball. Well, that’s shaping up to be the case again, as NBA on NBC is returning this fall, with games being broadcast on TV and livestreamed for Peacock subscription holders. The company is apparently going all in on this, as top tier basketball analysts are being recruited for the massive coverage initiative. However, it comes with a bit of caveat, as it’ll consume three hours of primetime real estate weekly.

With that, slots for original programming this coming fall were somewhat limited, arguably contributing to the programming bloodbath that just took place. And, considering that this NBA block is part of an 11-year deal, the powers that be are going to have to be incredibly judicious when choosing what stays on the air and what doesn’t.

At present though, fans are likely bummed by the wave of cancellations that just gripped NBC. During a chat with CinemaBlend, The Irrational’s showrunner expressed optimism that a third season would be produced, before the axe came down. Night Court’s demise also brings to mind comments that cast member John Larroquette shared with CB about the cast finally meshing.

This is certainly a tough time when it comes to the TV season but, of course, fans shouldn’t simply dwell on the host of series that have been given the boot. Nevertheless, with NBA on NBC now taking up a considerable amount of air time, I’m curious as to how the network will balance programming amid the remainder of the 2025 TV schedule and beyond.