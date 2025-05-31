As Lester Holt Said Goodbye To NBC Nightly News, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie And More Shared Heartwarming Tributes

This past Friday marked the end of an era in broadcast journalism, as longtime news anchor Lester Holt officially signed off for the last time on NBC Nightly News. Holt held that post for a decade and, in that time, he further solidified himself as a staple of TV news. It’s honestly somewhat surreal to think that he’ll no longer be sitting at that particular desk. That aside, what I’m loving is the fact that in the wake of his sign-off, fellow journalists like Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and David Muir are paying tribute.

During his final broadcast, 66-year-old Lester Holt addressed viewers, telling them it has been his “honor” to anchor Nightly News. He also implored the public to remember that Words matter. Journalism matters. And you matter.” Those are truly wise words and, hopefully, they’ll resonate with audiences moving forward. In the interim, it’s sweet to see so many people congratulate Holt on a successful run. Hoda Kotb, who announced her own exit from NBC’s The Today Show in late 2024, showed Holt some love on Instagram:

The former TV host may not get up early in the morning for work anymore, but she still shares kind words for her colleagues at her former place of employment. Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin have been the recipients of that. When it comes to Today co-host Guthrie, who’s featured in one of the pics above, she shared a variety of photos to IG along with the following caption:

So much history we witnessed together. So many long nights and early mornings. So many incredible memories. What an honor to work alongside the classiest guy in network news: [Lester Holt].

Another NBC News veteran, Peter Alexander honored Lester Holt as well. He also dropped a few photos on Instagram as well as a lovely message. Take a look:

The heartwarming messages didn’t just come from colleagues either. Stefan Holt, Lester’s son who’s also a journalist, honored his papa as well. Stefan shared a sweet on-air message for his dad, which can be seen below:

It’s easy to see the immense affection that so many people have for Lester Holt, and I love seeing him receive his due. Holt himself also shared a post to Instagram, which garnered comments from even more TV news veterans like David Muir and Katie Couric. Below are just a few of them:

A true gentleman. I’ve so enjoyed our conversations through the years. You kept the bar high - a class act in every way. - David Muir

Max respect and admiration to a true legend. thank you for being our fearless leader these last 10 years. and for waking me up when we almost missed the flight at LaGuardia! you are the best, sir. - Jacob Soboroff

Thanks Lester! ❤️ - Jenna Bush Hager

To one of the good ones. Lester, thank you for your years of hard work, intelligence and compassion. You will be missed. ❤️❤️❤️ - Katie Couric

I will miss you in this role. Well done. See you on Dateline. - Katie McCall

A former reporter and anchor for CBS, Lester Holt joined NBC News in 2000 and went on to serve in multiple roles. Weekend Today co-anchor, Dateline NBC anchor and MSNBC correspondent are just a few of the titles he’s held. Holt became the permanent host of Nightly News in 2015 after Brian Williams’ news coverage controversy, which saw the veteran anchor get suspended and later demoted. Since then, Holt has been a consistent TV presence and a beloved host. Check out his sign-off:

Lester Holt signs off from Nightly News after ten years leading the broadcast

The notion of no longer seeing Holt on NBC Nightly News may seem strange but, luckily, he’s not leaving the journalism industry. He’s now set to serve as the full-time presenter for Dateline NBC. Considering Holt’s journalist prowess, it’s comforting that he’ll remain on the air amid the 2025 TV schedule, and I look forward to seeing the work he continues to do.