CNN's Don Lemon Is Reportedly Preparing For Possible Legal Fight With Network Over $25 Million Payout

CNN fired noted media personality Don Lemon , who’d been employed there for 17 years, earlier this week in what proved to be a high-profile move for the company. His termination came weeks after he stirred up controversy for making “sexist” comments on the air. Shortly after, he was leveled with a number of misconduct allegations, with some accusing him of exhibiting “volatile” behavior. In the aftermath of his exit, it was reported that the news network owes Lemon $25 million. Now, it appears that he’is gearing up for a possible legal battle in the event that his hefty payout is disputed.

As of right now, there doesn't seem to be any indication that Don Lemon’s former employer will prevent him from receiving that full sum. Though he’s apparently enlisted the services of a top-tier legal expert in the event that things get dicey. Page Six reports that the 57-year-old journalist hired Los Angeles-based entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman to oversee his exit proceedings. A source for the news outlet provided further alleged details on Lemon’s deal with the cable news channel as well as how Freedman will assist him:

Don was signed on a high seven-figure deal for the morning show last September, and is assured by CNN he will be paid the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2026. He has retained lawyer Bryan Freedman to conclude this deal, and also to investigate if Don could be eligible to further damages surrounding the conditions of his exit.

Page Six specifies that the newsman’s contract was worth $7 million per year and that said deal was signed in September 2022. As mentioned by the insider, Bryan Freedman will not only seek to secure the $25 million for his client but also determine whether he’s entitled to more money. Freedman has a lot of experience when it comes to entertainment law and has represented A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Kate Beckinsale and Vin Diesel. In terms of news media officials, Freedman is notably representing another CNN alum, Chris Cuomo, as he’s seeking a lot of cash amid arbitration following his dismissal in 2021. The attorney also recently took on Tucker Carlson, who parted ways with Fox News this week.

Don Lemon personally confirmed his own firing via a Twitter post this week. In the statement, he alleged that he was given no advanced notice of his termination. CNN later refuted that claim, saying that he was “offered an opportunity to meet with management” but instead decided to speak out on social media. When addressing his situation, Lemon also thanked his colleagues, some of whom have since acknowledged his ousting. Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins reacted during the network’s This Morning broadcast. Both wished him the best and acknowledged his importance to the corporation. The network itself actually reported on the firing, which you can see in the video bellow:

Those comments differ from some of the ones that have been aimed at the TV host over the last few months. He received heavy backlash after he said that presidential candidate Nikki Haley is past her prime as a woman, and he subsequently left the air for a few days. Though he eventually returned, the tension seemed to be far from over , as his viral comments continued to make the rounds.

In April, Don Lemon made headlines again following the release of an exposé, which detailed a number of allegations. Sources alleged that during his tenure at the TV news entity, he had negative encounters with a few of his female colleagues. One such person was Soledad O'Brien, as he purportedly questioned her Black ancestry during a large editorial call. Those close to the situation also claimed that he threatened Kyra Phillips after she secured an assignment that he allegedly coveted.

Whether any of these allegations figure into the negotiations over Don Lemon’s exit agreement is unclear. If they do come into play though, one would think that he’ll defer to his newly appointed legal representative to ensure that his $25 million payout remains unaffected.