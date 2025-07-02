Diddy's Trial May Be Ending, But He's Already Facing A New Lawsuit For Millions Of Dollars

The jurors of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial are currently engaged in deliberations. As of this writing, it’s been reported that the jury reached a partial verdict earlier this week, with four counts being decided upon and the racketeering charge having yet to be determined. Given that information, it would seem that a verdict could arrive sooner rather than later. 55-year-old Diddy is now facing a different kind of legal matter as his trial ends, though. He’s facing a new lawsuit involving a plaintiff who’s seeking a lot of cash.

Edmond Laurent, a former model and actor (who appeared in music videos), is suing Sean Combs as well as ten Jane and John Does for $10 million. According to Variety, Laurent is suing on the grounds of sexual battery, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and sexual battery as well as civil conspiracy and aiding and abetting. Via his suit, Laurent describes multiple alleged encounters with Diddy and others which involved sexual activities. One Laurent’s lawyers, Rodney Diggs, said the following:

This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for one man — it is about holding powerful individuals accountable when they use their influence to exploit, degrade, and destroy lives behind closed doors. For years, Mr. Laurent suffered in silence — his career, body and spirit irreparably damaged by the trauma he endured. Today, that silence ends. No amount of fame, fortune, or intimidation should shield anyone from being held responsible for their actions.

Having worked with the likes of Tupac, Lil Kim and Britney Spears in the early aughts, Edmond Laurent was “highly sought after” at one point. He reportedly encountered Diddy for the first time after being booked to work a bachelorette party at a hotel in Los Angeles. During that run-in, the rapper and a Jane Doe were reportedly wearing masks and asked Larent for a private dance, which he agreed to. Diddy then allegedly propositioned Laurent to have sex with the woman and so, being paid $1,000.

Edmond Laurent apparently met up with Sean Combs and the woman again in Mondrian, where he was allegedly asked to apply copious amounts of baby oil to himself. In time, Laurent was reportedly offered a drink but quickly turned it down after realizing it was alcohol, though he ultimately decided to drink the beverage after Combs pressured him to.

Per the suit, during that same night, Laurent once again had sex with the woman, though Combs supposedly asked him to remove the condom, even purportedly trying to convince Laurent that neither he nor Jane Doe had STDs. Laurent claims that during intercourse Jane broke the condom with her fingernails as he was penetrating her and, later, Combs allegedly tried to initiate oral sex between the pair.

According to the suit, Laurent, Diddy and Jane Doe met one more time, during which he was supposedly offered orange juice spiked with “Rohypnol and ketamine.” Laurent claims he later woke up in a bed, at which point he was covered in baby oil and feeling rectal pain. Sometime after that encounter, Laurent was diagnosed with condyloma, which he now says contributed to his eventual stomach cancer diagnosis.

This latest filing is just one of numerous lawsuits Diddy has been hit with over the past year or so. Both male and female plaintiffs have accused the “Bad Boy for Life” performer of sexual assault, violence, sex-trafficking and more. One of those cases, which has since been dismissed, even involved another major rapper, Jay-Z. Diddy, through his legal team, has denied wrongdoing. Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, was the first high-profile plaintiff to file suit against him in recent years and has since been accused of ruining his career.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At this point, Sean Combs’ legal team hasn’t responded to Edmond Laurent’s suit. Of course, Combs’ lawyers are also currently dealing with the impending end of the sex-trafficking trial, during which they made a brief case and took a “calculated risk” by not calling witnesses. The public at large can only wait and see how the trial and this latest lawsuit pan out.